CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Eastmont 2 0 2 2
Moses Lake 1 0 3 1
Sunnyside 1 0 1 3
West Valley 1 1 2 2
Wenatchee 1 1 1 3
Davis 0 2 0 4
Eisenhower 0 2 0 4
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Sunnyside 41, West Valley 20
Eastmont 41, Davis 0
Wenatchee 17, Eisenhower 8
Moses Lake 25, Central Valley 22
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Davis at Eisenhower
Sunnyside at Eastmont
Wenatchee at Moses Lake
West Valley at Hermiston
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Ellensburg 2 0 3 1
Othello 2 0 3 1
East Valley 1 0 4 0
Prosser 1 0 3 0
Selah 0 2 1 3
Grandview 0 2 1 3
Ephrata 0 2 1 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Ellensburg 39, Grandview 0
East Valley 29, Ephrata 28 (OT)
Othello 70, Selah 7
SATURDAY’S GAME
Aberdeen at Prosser, 2 p.m.
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
East Valley at Selah
Ellensburg at Prosser
Othello at Grandview
Cashmere at Ephrata
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Toppenish 0 0 3 1
Zillah 0 0 2 2
Naches Valley 0 0 2 2
La Salle 0 0 1 3
Wapato 0 0 0 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Toppenish 34, Cashmere 19
Zillah 45, Wahluke 6
La Salle 22, Kiona-Benton 6
Naches Valley 33, College Place 28
SATURDAY’S GAME
Wapato at Mabton, 1 p.m.
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
La Salle at Zillah
Toppenish at Wapato
Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Kittitas 0 0 2 2
Goldendale 0 0 2 2
Granger 0 0 2 2
Highland 0 0 1 3
White Swan 0 0 0 4
Cle Elum 0 0 0 4
THURSDAY’S GAME
Kittitas 24, River View 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Warden 25, Granger 6
Manson 48, Highland 13
Dayton-Waitsburg 53, White Swan 8
Burbank 58, Goldendale 26
Tri-Cities Prep 35, Cle Elum 0
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Cle Elum at Kittitas
Goldendale at Granger
Highland at White Swan
FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Cusick 30
Anacortes 47, Lakewood 6
Auburn 20, Mt. Rainier 17
Auburn Riverside 48, Kent-Meridian 3
Battle Ground 71, Heritage 0
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 46, E.Valley (Spokane) 6
Bremerton 61, Kingston 30
Camas 45, Kelso 21
Cascade (Everett) 55, Jackson 21
Cascade Christian 43, East Jefferson 8
Cedarcrest 42, Shorewood 14
Chelan 55, Oroville 13
Chiawana 39, Richland 27
Chief Leschi 70, Crescent 24
Chief Sealth 34, West Seattle 8
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 28, Woodinville 14
Colville 42, Newport 22
Coupeville 46, La Conner 0
Curlew 42, Northport 6
Darrington 44, Tulalip Heritage 30
Eastlake 54, Issaquah 13
Eastside Catholic 56, Roosevelt 0
Eatonville 38, Bellevue Christian 20
Elma 41, White Salmon 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 46, Foss 0
Federal Way 42, Kentridge 7
Forks 49, Ilwaco 6
Franklin 35, Lincoln 14
Garfield 48, Blanchet 6
Gig Harbor 44, Capital 21
Gonzaga Prep 28, Mead 21
Graham-Kapowsin 23, Bellarmine Prep 0
Hanford 34, Mountain View 28
Hockinson 48, R.A. Long 6
Inchelium 22, Springdale 14
Kennewick 21, Kamiakin 20
Kentlake 31, Todd Beamer 22
King’s 52, Blaine 6
Klahowya 50, Life Christian 0
Lake Roosevelt 18, Liberty (Spangle) 7
Lake Washington 42, Hazen 20
Lakes 53, Stadium 7
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36, Freeman 27
Lewis & Clark 47, Ridgeline 27
Liberty 37, Newport-Bellevue 10
Liberty Bell 54, Concrete 12
Lincoln 35, Mount Tahoma 21
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40, Davenport 0
Lindbergh 21, Interlake 13
Lynden 24, Sedro-Woolley 21
Mariner 33, Marysville-Getchell 6
Marysville-Pilchuck 21, Oak Harbor 19
Meridian 41, Friday Harbor 0
Monroe 70, Lynnwood 26
Montesano 57, Castle Rock 12
Morton/White Pass 16, Rainier 6
Mountlake Terrace 27, Shorecrest 6
Napavine 46, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6
Nathan Hale 40, Cleveland 6
Nooksack Valley 63, Hoquiam 20
North Creek 21, Bothell 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 25, Asotin 7
O’Dea 45, Seattle Prep 0
Oakville 94, Evergreen Lutheran 32
Okanogan 34, Chewelah 7
Olympia 42, South Kitsap 33
Omak 26, Deer Park 21
Peninsula 48, North Thurston 12
Pullman 42, Rogers (Spokane) 27
Quincy 33, Brewster 6
Rainier Beach 48, Ballard 21
Raymond 34, Adna 2
Redmond 37, Everett 0
Renton 43, Foster 0
Riverside 56, Medical Lake 0
Rocklin, Calif. 16, Glacier Peak 14
Sehome 31, Burlington-Edison 7
Selkirk 32, Hunters 28
Sequim 36, Port Angeles 32
Shadle Park 49, North Central 0
Shelton 21, Rochester 7
Silas 35, Juanita 28
Skyline 13, Mount Si 7
Skyview 48, Kamiak 20
Snohomish 43, Edmonds-Woodway 27
South Whidbey 53, Bellingham 9
Squalicum 35, Archbishop Murphy 3
St. Helens, Ore. 62, Fort Vancouver 22
St. John-End./Lac. 54, Gar.-Palouse 48, 4OT
Stanwood 35, Mount Vernon 3
Stevenson 40, Seton Catholic 37
Sultan 28, Sammamish 21
Sumner 40, Puyallup 10
Tenino 40, Onalaska 6
Timberline 37, Central Kitsap 0
Tumwater 56, Centralia 7
Union 40, Prairie 20
University 27, Cheney 8
W. F. West 35, Black Hills 0
Wahkiakum 51, Ocosta 0
Walla Walla 23, Pasco 15
Washington 28, Clover Park 8
Washougal 39, Mark Morris 22
Waterville-Mansfield 66, Bridgeport 0
Wellpinit 56, Republic 6
West Linn, Ore. 45, Lake Stevens 6
West Valley (Spokane) 23, Clarkston 0
Woodland 28, Columbia River 21
Yelm 65, River Ridge 7
