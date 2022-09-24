CBBN

League Overall W L W L

Eastmont 2 0 2 2

Moses Lake 1 0 3 1

Sunnyside 1 0 1 3

West Valley 1 1 2 2

Wenatchee 1 1 1 3

Davis 0 2 0 4

Eisenhower 0 2 0 4

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Sunnyside 41, West Valley 20

Eastmont 41, Davis 0

Wenatchee 17, Eisenhower 8

Moses Lake 25, Central Valley 22

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Davis at Eisenhower

Sunnyside at Eastmont

Wenatchee at Moses Lake

West Valley at Hermiston

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

Ellensburg 2 0 3 1

Othello 2 0 3 1

East Valley 1 0 4 0

Prosser 1 0 3 0

Selah 0 2 1 3

Grandview 0 2 1 3

Ephrata 0 2 1 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Ellensburg 39, Grandview 0

East Valley 29, Ephrata 28 (OT)

Othello 70, Selah 7

SATURDAY’S GAME

Aberdeen at Prosser, 2 p.m.

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Valley at Selah

Ellensburg at Prosser

Othello at Grandview

Cashmere at Ephrata

SCAC West

League Overall W L W L

Toppenish 0 0 3 1

Zillah 0 0 2 2

Naches Valley 0 0 2 2

La Salle 0 0 1 3

Wapato 0 0 0 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Toppenish 34, Cashmere 19

Zillah 45, Wahluke 6

La Salle 22, Kiona-Benton 6

Naches Valley 33, College Place 28

SATURDAY’S GAME

Wapato at Mabton, 1 p.m.

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

La Salle at Zillah

Toppenish at Wapato

Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley

EWAC West

League Overall W L W L

Kittitas 0 0 2 2

Goldendale 0 0 2 2

Granger 0 0 2 2

Highland 0 0 1 3

White Swan 0 0 0 4

Cle Elum 0 0 0 4

THURSDAY’S GAME

Kittitas 24, River View 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Warden 25, Granger 6

Manson 48, Highland 13

Dayton-Waitsburg 53, White Swan 8

Burbank 58, Goldendale 26

Tri-Cities Prep 35, Cle Elum 0

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cle Elum at Kittitas

Goldendale at Granger

Highland at White Swan

FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Cusick 30

Anacortes 47, Lakewood 6

Auburn 20, Mt. Rainier 17

Auburn Riverside 48, Kent-Meridian 3

Battle Ground 71, Heritage 0

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 46, E.Valley (Spokane) 6

Bremerton 61, Kingston 30

Camas 45, Kelso 21

Cascade (Everett) 55, Jackson 21

Cascade Christian 43, East Jefferson 8

Cedarcrest 42, Shorewood 14

Chelan 55, Oroville 13

Chiawana 39, Richland 27

Chief Leschi 70, Crescent 24

Chief Sealth 34, West Seattle 8

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 28, Woodinville 14

Colville 42, Newport 22

Coupeville 46, La Conner 0

Curlew 42, Northport 6

Darrington 44, Tulalip Heritage 30

Eastlake 54, Issaquah 13

Eastside Catholic 56, Roosevelt 0

Eatonville 38, Bellevue Christian 20

Elma 41, White Salmon 7

Evergreen (Vancouver) 46, Foss 0

Federal Way 42, Kentridge 7

Forks 49, Ilwaco 6

Franklin 35, Lincoln 14

Garfield 48, Blanchet 6

Gig Harbor 44, Capital 21

Gonzaga Prep 28, Mead 21

Graham-Kapowsin 23, Bellarmine Prep 0

Hanford 34, Mountain View 28

Hockinson 48, R.A. Long 6

Inchelium 22, Springdale 14

Kennewick 21, Kamiakin 20

Kentlake 31, Todd Beamer 22

King’s 52, Blaine 6

Klahowya 50, Life Christian 0

Lake Roosevelt 18, Liberty (Spangle) 7

Lake Washington 42, Hazen 20

Lakes 53, Stadium 7

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36, Freeman 27

Lewis & Clark 47, Ridgeline 27

Liberty 37, Newport-Bellevue 10

Liberty Bell 54, Concrete 12

Lincoln 35, Mount Tahoma 21

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40, Davenport 0

Lindbergh 21, Interlake 13

Lynden 24, Sedro-Woolley 21

Mariner 33, Marysville-Getchell 6

Marysville-Pilchuck 21, Oak Harbor 19

Meridian 41, Friday Harbor 0

Monroe 70, Lynnwood 26

Montesano 57, Castle Rock 12

Morton/White Pass 16, Rainier 6

Mountlake Terrace 27, Shorecrest 6

Napavine 46, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6

Nathan Hale 40, Cleveland 6

Nooksack Valley 63, Hoquiam 20

North Creek 21, Bothell 14

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 25, Asotin 7

O’Dea 45, Seattle Prep 0

Oakville 94, Evergreen Lutheran 32

Okanogan 34, Chewelah 7

Olympia 42, South Kitsap 33

Omak 26, Deer Park 21

Peninsula 48, North Thurston 12

Pullman 42, Rogers (Spokane) 27

Quincy 33, Brewster 6

Rainier Beach 48, Ballard 21

Raymond 34, Adna 2

Redmond 37, Everett 0

Renton 43, Foster 0

Riverside 56, Medical Lake 0

Rocklin, Calif. 16, Glacier Peak 14

Sehome 31, Burlington-Edison 7

Selkirk 32, Hunters 28

Sequim 36, Port Angeles 32

Shadle Park 49, North Central 0

Shelton 21, Rochester 7

Silas 35, Juanita 28

Skyline 13, Mount Si 7

Skyview 48, Kamiak 20

Snohomish 43, Edmonds-Woodway 27

South Whidbey 53, Bellingham 9

Squalicum 35, Archbishop Murphy 3

St. Helens, Ore. 62, Fort Vancouver 22

St. John-End./Lac. 54, Gar.-Palouse 48, 4OT

Stanwood 35, Mount Vernon 3

Stevenson 40, Seton Catholic 37

Sultan 28, Sammamish 21

Sumner 40, Puyallup 10

Tenino 40, Onalaska 6

Timberline 37, Central Kitsap 0

Tumwater 56, Centralia 7

Union 40, Prairie 20

University 27, Cheney 8

W. F. West 35, Black Hills 0

Wahkiakum 51, Ocosta 0

Walla Walla 23, Pasco 15

Washington 28, Clover Park 8

Washougal 39, Mark Morris 22

Waterville-Mansfield 66, Bridgeport 0

Wellpinit 56, Republic 6

West Linn, Ore. 45, Lake Stevens 6

West Valley (Spokane) 23, Clarkston 0

Woodland 28, Columbia River 21

Yelm 65, River Ridge 7

