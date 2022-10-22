Scores, standings

CBBN

League Overall W L W L

Moses Lake 4 1 6 2

Eastmont 4 1 4 3

Sunnyside 4 1 4 4

West Valley 3 2 5 3

Wenatchee 2 3 3 5

Eisenhower 1 5 1 7

Davis 0 5 0 7

THURSDAY’S GAME

Sunnyside 20, Wenatchee 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Valley 41, Moses Lake 35

Eastmont 48, Eisenhower 0

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ridgeline at Davis, 5:30 p.m.

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

Othello 5 0 6 1

Prosser 3 2 6 2

East Valley 3 2 6 2

Ellensburg 3 2 4 4

Ephrata 3 2 4 4

Selah 1 4 2 6

Grandview 0 6 1 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Ellensburg 10, East Valley 7

Ephrata 20, Prosser 17 (OT)

Selah 48, Grandview 13

SCAC

West Division

League Overall W L W L

Zillah 3 0 6 2

Toppenish 2 1 6 2

Naches Valley 2 1 4 4

La Salle 1 2 3 5

Wapato 0 4 1 7

East Division

Royal 3 0 6 1

Connell 3 0 3 5

Kiona-Benton 1 2 2 6

College Place 1 3 2 6

Wahluke 0 3 2 6

THURSDAY’S GAME

La Salle 35, Wahluke 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Naches Valley 14, Toppenish 13

Zillah 55, Wapato 0

Royal 69, College Place 0

Connell 42, Kiona-Benton 6

EWAC West Division

League Overall W L W L

Goldendale 4 0 6 2

Kittitas 3 1 5 3

Granger 2 2 4 4

Cle Elum 2 2 2 6

White Swan 1 3 1 7

Highland 0 4 1 7

East Division

River View 4 0 7 1

Burbank 3 1 6 2

Tri-Cities Prep 2 1 4 3

Dayton-Waitsburg 2 2 6 2

Mabton 0 3 0 7

Warden 0 4 2 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kittitas 58, Highland 6

Granger 12, White Swan 0

Goldendale 53, Cle Elum 12

River View 14, Burbank 12

Dayton-Waitsburg 12, Warden 7

SATURDAY’S GAME

Tri-Cities Prep at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Southeast 1B

League Overall W L W L

Liberty Christian 7 0 8 0

DeSales 5 0 6 0

Sunnyside Christian 5 2 6 2

Pomeroy 4 2 6 2

St. John-Endicott 4 2 4 3

Touchet 2 4 2 5

Tekoa-Rosalia 1 4 1 6

Garfield-Palouse 0 6 0 7

Yakama Tribal 0 7 0 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Sunnyside Christian 46, St. John-Endicott 14

Touchet 69, Yakama Tribal 0

Liberty Christian 54, Pomeroy 20

FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES Adna 7, Onalaska 6

Anacortes 26, Burlington-Edison 7

Arlington 35, Inglemoor 0

Auburn 52, Todd Beamer 8

Auburn Mountainview 20, Auburn Riverside 14

Black Hills 38, Shelton 34

Blanchet 36, Ballard 28

Bonney Lake 42, Stadium 0

Brewster 48, Tonasket 29

Camas 49, Union 13

Cascade (Everett) 30, Cedarcrest 0

Cashmere 41, Chelan 7

Castle Rock 43, King’s Way Christian 0

Colfax 40, Asotin 20

Concrete 58, Lummi 8

Coupeville 78, La Conner 0

Curlew 32, Inchelium 30

Curtis 48, South Kitsap 6

East Jefferson 18, Klahowya 13

Eastside Catholic 41, Rainier Beach 21

Edmonds-Woodway 33, Mountlake Terrace 13

Everett 17, Meadowdale 0

Federal Way 48, Kentwood 20

Ferndale 28, Stanwood 7

Franklin 14, Ingraham 13

Franklin Pierce 34, White River 7

Freeman 20, Newport 0

Gig Harbor 42, Central Kitsap 0

Glacier Peak 55, Jackson 0

Hanford 28, Walla Walla 0

Hermiston, Ore. 44, Pasco 20

Highline 50, Foster 0

Hoquiam 29, Centralia 12

Interlake 37, Evergreen (Seattle) 20

Kennedy 50, Tahoma 7

King’s 56, Granite Falls 0

Lake Stevens 56, Kamiak 10

Lake Washington 41, Juanita 17

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 30, Colville 13

Liberty (Spangle) 21, Reardan 0

Liberty 30, Hazen 14

Lincoln 49, Chief Sealth 7

Lynden 48, Lakewood 3

Lynden Christian 61, Blaine 13

Mark Morris 14, Woodland 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 31, Mount Vernon 14

Mead 41, Cheney 7

Monroe 49, Snohomish 7

Morton/White Pass 42, Ilwaco 0

Mount Baker 41, Meridian 6

Mountain View 48, Heritage 6

Mt. Rainier 17, Kentridge 14

Mt. Spokane 31, Gonzaga Prep 27

Muckleshoot Tribal 54, Oakville 12

Napavine 54, Raymond 0

Neah Bay 38, Quilcene 0

Newport-Bellevue 31, Mercer Island 10

North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 6

North Kitsap 54, Sequim 6

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Davenport 14

O’Dea 33, Garfield 6

Oak Harbor 36, Marysville-Getchell 14

Okanogan 61, Manson 18

Olympic 40, North Mason 6

Omak 45, Cascade (Leavenworth) 15

Port Angeles 28, Kingston 7

Prairie 13, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6

Pullman 46, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Quincy 43, Medical Lake 30

Renton 28, Sammamish 18

River Ridge 26, North Thurston 7

Riverside 24, Deer Park 6

Sedro-Woolley 48, Archbishop Murphy 0

Sehome 38, Squalicum 20

Selkirk 30, Northport 26

Seton Catholic 53, Fort Vancouver 6

Shorewood 27, Shorecrest 7

Skyline 17, Issaquah 0

Skyview 39, Battle Ground 6

Southridge 38, Kennewick 37

Springdale 66, Columbia (Hunters) 26

Stevenson 14, Wahkiakum 12

Tenino 38, Montesano 23

Timberline 24, Capital 8

Toledo 35, Kalama 0

Tumwater 56, Rochester 7

Washington 35, Steilacoom 28

Washougal 28, Columbia River 23

West Seattle 17, Nathan Hale 10

West Valley (Spokane) 33, Rogers (Spokane) 13

Woodinville 7, North Creek 5

Yelm 58, Peninsula 14

