Scores, standings
CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Moses Lake 4 1 6 2
Eastmont 4 1 4 3
Sunnyside 4 1 4 4
West Valley 3 2 5 3
Wenatchee 2 3 3 5
Eisenhower 1 5 1 7
Davis 0 5 0 7
THURSDAY’S GAME
Sunnyside 20, Wenatchee 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
West Valley 41, Moses Lake 35
Eastmont 48, Eisenhower 0
SATURDAY’S GAME
Ridgeline at Davis, 5:30 p.m.
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Othello 5 0 6 1
Prosser 3 2 6 2
East Valley 3 2 6 2
Ellensburg 3 2 4 4
Ephrata 3 2 4 4
Selah 1 4 2 6
Grandview 0 6 1 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Ellensburg 10, East Valley 7
Ephrata 20, Prosser 17 (OT)
Selah 48, Grandview 13
SCAC
West Division
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 3 0 6 2
Toppenish 2 1 6 2
Naches Valley 2 1 4 4
La Salle 1 2 3 5
Wapato 0 4 1 7
East Division
Royal 3 0 6 1
Connell 3 0 3 5
Kiona-Benton 1 2 2 6
College Place 1 3 2 6
Wahluke 0 3 2 6
THURSDAY’S GAME
La Salle 35, Wahluke 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Naches Valley 14, Toppenish 13
Zillah 55, Wapato 0
Royal 69, College Place 0
Connell 42, Kiona-Benton 6
EWAC West Division
League Overall W L W L
Goldendale 4 0 6 2
Kittitas 3 1 5 3
Granger 2 2 4 4
Cle Elum 2 2 2 6
White Swan 1 3 1 7
Highland 0 4 1 7
East Division
River View 4 0 7 1
Burbank 3 1 6 2
Tri-Cities Prep 2 1 4 3
Dayton-Waitsburg 2 2 6 2
Mabton 0 3 0 7
Warden 0 4 2 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kittitas 58, Highland 6
Granger 12, White Swan 0
Goldendale 53, Cle Elum 12
River View 14, Burbank 12
Dayton-Waitsburg 12, Warden 7
SATURDAY’S GAME
Tri-Cities Prep at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Southeast 1B
League Overall W L W L
Liberty Christian 7 0 8 0
DeSales 5 0 6 0
Sunnyside Christian 5 2 6 2
Pomeroy 4 2 6 2
St. John-Endicott 4 2 4 3
Touchet 2 4 2 5
Tekoa-Rosalia 1 4 1 6
Garfield-Palouse 0 6 0 7
Yakama Tribal 0 7 0 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Sunnyside Christian 46, St. John-Endicott 14
Touchet 69, Yakama Tribal 0
Liberty Christian 54, Pomeroy 20
FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES Adna 7, Onalaska 6
Anacortes 26, Burlington-Edison 7
Arlington 35, Inglemoor 0
Auburn 52, Todd Beamer 8
Auburn Mountainview 20, Auburn Riverside 14
Black Hills 38, Shelton 34
Blanchet 36, Ballard 28
Bonney Lake 42, Stadium 0
Brewster 48, Tonasket 29
Camas 49, Union 13
Cascade (Everett) 30, Cedarcrest 0
Cashmere 41, Chelan 7
Castle Rock 43, King’s Way Christian 0
Colfax 40, Asotin 20
Concrete 58, Lummi 8
Coupeville 78, La Conner 0
Curlew 32, Inchelium 30
Curtis 48, South Kitsap 6
East Jefferson 18, Klahowya 13
Eastside Catholic 41, Rainier Beach 21
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Mountlake Terrace 13
Everett 17, Meadowdale 0
Federal Way 48, Kentwood 20
Ferndale 28, Stanwood 7
Franklin 14, Ingraham 13
Franklin Pierce 34, White River 7
Freeman 20, Newport 0
Gig Harbor 42, Central Kitsap 0
Glacier Peak 55, Jackson 0
Hanford 28, Walla Walla 0
Hermiston, Ore. 44, Pasco 20
Highline 50, Foster 0
Hoquiam 29, Centralia 12
Interlake 37, Evergreen (Seattle) 20
Kennedy 50, Tahoma 7
King’s 56, Granite Falls 0
Lake Stevens 56, Kamiak 10
Lake Washington 41, Juanita 17
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 30, Colville 13
Liberty (Spangle) 21, Reardan 0
Liberty 30, Hazen 14
Lincoln 49, Chief Sealth 7
Lynden 48, Lakewood 3
Lynden Christian 61, Blaine 13
Mark Morris 14, Woodland 12
Marysville-Pilchuck 31, Mount Vernon 14
Mead 41, Cheney 7
Monroe 49, Snohomish 7
Morton/White Pass 42, Ilwaco 0
Mount Baker 41, Meridian 6
Mountain View 48, Heritage 6
Mt. Rainier 17, Kentridge 14
Mt. Spokane 31, Gonzaga Prep 27
Muckleshoot Tribal 54, Oakville 12
Napavine 54, Raymond 0
Neah Bay 38, Quilcene 0
Newport-Bellevue 31, Mercer Island 10
North Beach 14, Toutle Lake 6
North Kitsap 54, Sequim 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Davenport 14
O’Dea 33, Garfield 6
Oak Harbor 36, Marysville-Getchell 14
Okanogan 61, Manson 18
Olympic 40, North Mason 6
Omak 45, Cascade (Leavenworth) 15
Port Angeles 28, Kingston 7
Prairie 13, Evergreen (Vancouver) 6
Pullman 46, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Quincy 43, Medical Lake 30
Renton 28, Sammamish 18
River Ridge 26, North Thurston 7
Riverside 24, Deer Park 6
Sedro-Woolley 48, Archbishop Murphy 0
Sehome 38, Squalicum 20
Selkirk 30, Northport 26
Seton Catholic 53, Fort Vancouver 6
Shorewood 27, Shorecrest 7
Skyline 17, Issaquah 0
Skyview 39, Battle Ground 6
Southridge 38, Kennewick 37
Springdale 66, Columbia (Hunters) 26
Stevenson 14, Wahkiakum 12
Tenino 38, Montesano 23
Timberline 24, Capital 8
Toledo 35, Kalama 0
Tumwater 56, Rochester 7
Washington 35, Steilacoom 28
Washougal 28, Columbia River 23
West Seattle 17, Nathan Hale 10
West Valley (Spokane) 33, Rogers (Spokane) 13
Woodinville 7, North Creek 5
Yelm 58, Peninsula 14
