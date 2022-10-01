CBBN
League Overall W L W LMoses Lake 2 0 4 1
Sunnyside 2 0 2 3
Eastmont 2 1 2 3
West Valley 1 1 3 2
Eisenhower 1 2 1 4
Wenatchee 1 2 1 4
Davis 0 3 0 5
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Eisenhower 21, Davis 7
Sunnyside 35, Eastmont 20
Moses Lake 28, Wenatchee 7
West Valley 49, Hermiston 42
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Moses Lake at Davis
Eastmont at West Valley
Eisenhower at Sunnyside
Ellensburg at Wenatchee
CWAC
League Overall W L W LOthello 3 0 4 1
East Valley 2 0 5 0
Prosser 2 0 5 0
Ellensburg 2 1 3 2
Ephrata 0 2 1 4
Selah 0 3 1 4
Grandview 0 3 1 4
FRIDAY’S GAMES
East Valley 20, Selah 14
Prosser 52, Ellensburg 15
Othello 70, Grandview 0
Cashmere 30, Ephrata 15
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Grandview at East Valley
Selah at Ephrata
Prosser at Othello
Ellensburg at Wenatchee
SCAC West
League Overall W L W LToppenish 1 0 4 1
Zillah 1 0 3 2
Naches Valley 0 0 2 3
La Salle 0 1 1 4
Wapato 0 1 1 4
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Zillah 58, La Salle 20
Toppenish 60, Wapato 0
Naches Valley 33, Kiona-Benton 0
NEXT THURSDAY’S GAME
Zillah at Naches Valley
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wapato at La Salle
Connell at Toppenish
EWAC West
League Overall W L W LKittitas 1 0 3 2
Goldendale 1 0 3 2
White Swan 1 0 1 4
Granger 0 1 2 3
Highland 0 1 1 4
Cle Elum 0 1 0 5
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kittitas 55, Cle Elum 16
Goldendale 55, Granger 0
White Swan 52, Highland 44
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kittitas at Goldendale
White Swan at Cle Elum
Granger at Highland
FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES
Aberdeen 24, Black Hills 14
Adna 12, Wahkiakum 7
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Republic 0
Anacortes 42, Sedro-Woolley 20
Auburn Mountainview 40, Kent-Meridian 8
Auburn Riverside 27, Kentlake 14
Bellevue 56, Newport 7
Bethel 21, Olympia 13
Bremerton 47, North Mason 7
Brewster 14, Lake Roosevelt 13
Camas 56, Kamiak 8
Cascade (Everett) 39, Oak Harbor 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 40, Quincy 6
Castle Rock 47, Fort Vancouver 25
Cedarcrest 42, Shorecrest 0
Charles Wright 48, Tulalip Heritage 38
Chewelah 34, Asotin 7
Clallam Bay 64, Mary Knight 6
Clarkston 50, North Central 7
Columbia (Hunters) 46, Northport 30
Columbia River 28, R.A. Long 7
Colville 54, Medical Lake 0
Connell 41, College Place 0
Coupeville 35, Friday Harbor 3
DeSales 76, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 0
Eastside Catholic 24, O’Dea 17
Eatonville 27, Tenino 22
Emerald Ridge 40, South Kitsap 12
Entiat 56, Yakama Tribal 0
Evergreen (Vancouver) 20, Mountain View 14
Ferndale 35, Marysville-Pilchuck 21
Fife 37, Clover Park 24
Foster 27, Interlake 26
Freeman 33, Deer Park 7
Garfield 55, Ballard 6
Glacier Peak 42, Mariner 7
Gonzaga Prep 49, Ridgeline 12
Hazen 37, Mercer Island 22
Hoquiam 33, Elma 30
Inchelium 68, Selkirk 30
Inglemoor 21, Everett 14
Kalama 30, Stevenson 20
Kelso 28, Prairie 20
Kennedy 40, Federal Way 8
Lake Washington 41, Redmond 21
Lakes 70, Silas 28
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 58, Colfax 34
Lakeside (Seattle) 39, Nathan Hale 7
Lakewood 19, Archbishop Murphy 14
Liberty (Spangle) 41, Davenport 27
Liberty 28, Juanita 21
Lincoln 28, West Seattle 17
Lincoln 43, Bonney Lake 32
Lindbergh 57, Evergreen (Seattle) 20
Lynden 21, Sehome 12
Manson 20, Tonasket 14
Mark Morris 50, Hudson’s Bay 13
Marysville-Getchell 28, Mount Vernon 27
Mead 21, Central Valley 17
Meadowdale 43, Foss 7
Monroe 49, Mountlake Terrace 7
Montesano 35, Shelton 13
Mount Baker 68, Blaine 16
Mount Si 43, Issaquah 6
Mount Tahoma 54, Battle Ground 41
Muckleshoot Tribal 66, Evergreen Lutheran 0
Naselle 54, Oakville 6
Nooksack Valley 48, Meridian 15
North Kitsap 58, Bainbridge 0
Ocosta 55, Chief Leschi 42
Odessa 72, Wellpinit 42
Okanogan 62, Oroville 6
Omak 39, Chelan 20
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Morton/White Pass 8
Pomeroy 66, Touchet 0
Post Falls, Idaho 23, Mt. Spokane 17, OT
Puyallup 40, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
Quilcene 60, Concrete 12
Rainier 38, Ilwaco 14
Rainier Beach 42, Roosevelt 7
Raymond 20, Forks 7
Reardan 26, Priest River, Idaho 6
Richland 49, Pasco 0
River View 53, Warden 6
Riverside 34, Newport 7
Rochester 38, Centralia 6
Royal 51, Wahluke 3
Seattle Prep 54, Blanchet 19
Sequim 27, Kingston 14
Seton Catholic 45, White Salmon 21
Skyline 14, Bothell 10
Skyview 51, Heritage 0
Southridge 51, Walla Walla 0
Spanaway Lake 42, Stadium 0
Springdale 32, Curlew 16
Squalicum 28, Burlington-Edison 21
Stanwood 37, Arlington 6
Sultan 16, Granite Falls 13
Sumner 34, Graham-Kapowsin 31
Tahoma 27, Decatur 3
Toledo 38, Onalaska 12
Tri-Cities Prep 20, Dayton/Waitsburg 16
Union 40, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 20
University 47, Ferris 26
Vashon Island 17, Klahowya 14
W. F. West 28, Tumwater 7
Washougal 34, Ridgefield 27
Waterville-Mansfield 60, Soap Lake 12
West Valley (Spokane) 35, East Valley (Spokane) 10
Wilbur-Creston 64, Cusick 24
Woodland 29, Hockinson 27
Yelm 63, North Thurston 0
