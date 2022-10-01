CBBN

League Overall W L W LMoses Lake 2 0 4 1

Sunnyside 2 0 2 3

Eastmont 2 1 2 3

West Valley 1 1 3 2

Eisenhower 1 2 1 4

Wenatchee 1 2 1 4

Davis 0 3 0 5

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Eisenhower 21, Davis 7

Sunnyside 35, Eastmont 20

Moses Lake 28, Wenatchee 7

West Valley 49, Hermiston 42

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Moses Lake at Davis

Eastmont at West Valley

Eisenhower at Sunnyside

Ellensburg at Wenatchee

CWAC

League Overall W L W LOthello 3 0 4 1

East Valley 2 0 5 0

Prosser 2 0 5 0

Ellensburg 2 1 3 2

Ephrata 0 2 1 4

Selah 0 3 1 4

Grandview 0 3 1 4

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Valley 20, Selah 14

Prosser 52, Ellensburg 15

Othello 70, Grandview 0

Cashmere 30, Ephrata 15

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Grandview at East Valley

Selah at Ephrata

Prosser at Othello

Ellensburg at Wenatchee

SCAC West

League Overall W L W LToppenish 1 0 4 1

Zillah 1 0 3 2

Naches Valley 0 0 2 3

La Salle 0 1 1 4

Wapato 0 1 1 4

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Zillah 58, La Salle 20

Toppenish 60, Wapato 0

Naches Valley 33, Kiona-Benton 0

NEXT THURSDAY’S GAME

Zillah at Naches Valley

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wapato at La Salle

Connell at Toppenish

EWAC West

League Overall W L W LKittitas 1 0 3 2

Goldendale 1 0 3 2

White Swan 1 0 1 4

Granger 0 1 2 3

Highland 0 1 1 4

Cle Elum 0 1 0 5

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kittitas 55, Cle Elum 16

Goldendale 55, Granger 0

White Swan 52, Highland 44

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kittitas at Goldendale

White Swan at Cle Elum

Granger at Highland

FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES

Aberdeen 24, Black Hills 14

Adna 12, Wahkiakum 7

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Republic 0

Anacortes 42, Sedro-Woolley 20

Auburn Mountainview 40, Kent-Meridian 8

Auburn Riverside 27, Kentlake 14

Bellevue 56, Newport 7

Bethel 21, Olympia 13

Bremerton 47, North Mason 7

Brewster 14, Lake Roosevelt 13

Camas 56, Kamiak 8

Cascade (Everett) 39, Oak Harbor 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 40, Quincy 6

Castle Rock 47, Fort Vancouver 25

Cedarcrest 42, Shorecrest 0

Charles Wright 48, Tulalip Heritage 38

Chewelah 34, Asotin 7

Clallam Bay 64, Mary Knight 6

Clarkston 50, North Central 7

Columbia (Hunters) 46, Northport 30

Columbia River 28, R.A. Long 7

Colville 54, Medical Lake 0

Connell 41, College Place 0

Coupeville 35, Friday Harbor 3

DeSales 76, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 0

Eastside Catholic 24, O’Dea 17

Eatonville 27, Tenino 22

Emerald Ridge 40, South Kitsap 12

Entiat 56, Yakama Tribal 0

Evergreen (Vancouver) 20, Mountain View 14

Ferndale 35, Marysville-Pilchuck 21

Fife 37, Clover Park 24

Foster 27, Interlake 26

Freeman 33, Deer Park 7

Garfield 55, Ballard 6

Glacier Peak 42, Mariner 7

Gonzaga Prep 49, Ridgeline 12

Hazen 37, Mercer Island 22

Hoquiam 33, Elma 30

Inchelium 68, Selkirk 30

Inglemoor 21, Everett 14

Kalama 30, Stevenson 20

Kelso 28, Prairie 20

Kennedy 40, Federal Way 8

Lake Washington 41, Redmond 21

Lakes 70, Silas 28

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 58, Colfax 34

Lakeside (Seattle) 39, Nathan Hale 7

Lakewood 19, Archbishop Murphy 14

Liberty (Spangle) 41, Davenport 27

Liberty 28, Juanita 21

Lincoln 28, West Seattle 17

Lincoln 43, Bonney Lake 32

Lindbergh 57, Evergreen (Seattle) 20

Lynden 21, Sehome 12

Manson 20, Tonasket 14

Mark Morris 50, Hudson’s Bay 13

Marysville-Getchell 28, Mount Vernon 27

Mead 21, Central Valley 17

Meadowdale 43, Foss 7

Monroe 49, Mountlake Terrace 7

Montesano 35, Shelton 13

Mount Baker 68, Blaine 16

Mount Si 43, Issaquah 6

Mount Tahoma 54, Battle Ground 41

Muckleshoot Tribal 66, Evergreen Lutheran 0

Naselle 54, Oakville 6

Nooksack Valley 48, Meridian 15

North Kitsap 58, Bainbridge 0

Ocosta 55, Chief Leschi 42

Odessa 72, Wellpinit 42

Okanogan 62, Oroville 6

Omak 39, Chelan 20

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Morton/White Pass 8

Pomeroy 66, Touchet 0

Post Falls, Idaho 23, Mt. Spokane 17, OT

Puyallup 40, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

Quilcene 60, Concrete 12

Rainier 38, Ilwaco 14

Rainier Beach 42, Roosevelt 7

Raymond 20, Forks 7

Reardan 26, Priest River, Idaho 6

Richland 49, Pasco 0

River View 53, Warden 6

Riverside 34, Newport 7

Rochester 38, Centralia 6

Royal 51, Wahluke 3

Seattle Prep 54, Blanchet 19

Sequim 27, Kingston 14

Seton Catholic 45, White Salmon 21

Skyline 14, Bothell 10

Skyview 51, Heritage 0

Southridge 51, Walla Walla 0

Spanaway Lake 42, Stadium 0

Springdale 32, Curlew 16

Squalicum 28, Burlington-Edison 21

Stanwood 37, Arlington 6

Sultan 16, Granite Falls 13

Sumner 34, Graham-Kapowsin 31

Tahoma 27, Decatur 3

Toledo 38, Onalaska 12

Tri-Cities Prep 20, Dayton/Waitsburg 16

Union 40, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 20

University 47, Ferris 26

Vashon Island 17, Klahowya 14

W. F. West 28, Tumwater 7

Washougal 34, Ridgefield 27

Waterville-Mansfield 60, Soap Lake 12

West Valley (Spokane) 35, East Valley (Spokane) 10

Wilbur-Creston 64, Cusick 24

Woodland 29, Hockinson 27

Yelm 63, North Thurston 0

