CBBN

League Overall W L W L

West Valley 0 0 1 1

Moses Lake 0 0 1 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

Davis 0 0 0 2

Sunnyside 0 0 0 2

Wenatchee 0 0 0 2

Eastmont 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT

Post Falls 28, Sunnyside 25

Juneau-Douglas 21, West Valley 14

Timberline 14, Eastmont 13

Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29

Mount Baker 42, Wenatchee 14

Saturday’s score

Sedro-Woolley at Eisenhower, 3 p.m.

Next Friday’s games

Davis at West Valley

Moses Lake at Eisenhower

Wenatchee at Eastmont

Kennewick at Sunnyside (NL)

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

East Valley 0 0 2 0

Prosser 0 0 2 0

Ellensburg 0 0 1 1

Grandview 0 0 1 1

Selah 0 0 1 1

Ephrata 0 0 1 1

Othello 0 0 1 1

Friday’s scores

Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT

East Valley 16, Naches Valley 0

Prosser 34, Zillah 22

Grandview 32, Wapato 0

Okanogan 57, Selah 7

Royal 14, Othello 0

Ephrata 28, Quincy 0

Next Friday’s games

Prosser at Grandview

Othello at Ephrata

Heritage at East Valley (NL)

Next Saturday’s game

Ellensburg at Selah

SCAC West

League Overall W L W L

Zillah 0 0 1 1

Toppenish 0 0 1 1

Naches Valley 0 0 0 2

La Salle 0 0 0 2

Wapato 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

Toppenish 48, Washougal 22

Prosser 34, Zillah 22

Grandview 32, Wapato 0

East Valley 16, Naches Valley 0

Omak 26, La Salle 13

Next Friday’s games

Naches Valley at Wahluke

Hoquiam at La Salle

Zillah at Royal

Mount Baker at Toppenish

Next Saturday’s game

Granger at Wapato

EWAC West

League Overall W L W L

Highland 0 0 1 1

Goldendale 0 0 1 1

Kittitas 0 0 0 1

Granger 0 0 0 1

White Swan 0 0 0 1

Cle Elum 0 0 0 2

Friday’s scores

Lake Roosevelt 49, Highland 7

Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Cle Elum 7

Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20

Morton-White Pass at White Swan, canceled

Saturday’s scores

Granger at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Kittitas at Manson, 7 p.m.

Next Friday’s games

Cle Elum at Chelan

Dayton-Waitsburg at Highland

Burbank at Kittitas

White Swan at Adna

Next Saturday’s game

Granger at Wapato

STATEWIDE SCORES

Anacortes 57, Port Angeles 0

Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14

Auburn 41, Mercer Island 20

Auburn Mountainview 19, Bainbridge 14

Auburn Riverside 38, North Creek 14

Battle Ground 41, Centralia 6

Bellingham 15, Meadowdale 10

Blaine 49, Sehome 6

Burlington-Edison 29, Mount Vernon 14

Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport 35, OT

Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Tonasket 8

Cascade Christian 55, Elma 20

Cashmere 52, Brewster 14

Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8

Cedarcrest 40, Sammamish 18

Central Valley 38, Lewis & Clark 7

Chelan 28, Meridian 7

Cheney 15, Ferris 0

Chewelah 41, Colfax 28

Chiawana 48, Hanford 0

Chief Leschi 72, North Beach 40

Chief Sealth 13, Lakeside (Seattle) 12

Burbank 41, Kiona-Benton 18

Colville 22, North Central 0

Darrington 70, Muckleshoot Tribal 34

Davenport 63, Oroville 7

DeSales 54, Pomeroy 22

Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0

Eastlake 61, Mount Tahoma 21

Eatonville 35, Orting 14

Evergreen (Vancouver) 35, Hockinson 22

Federal Way 33, Jefferson 0

Fife 23, Squalicum 14

Foss 51, Interlake 40

Franklin Pierce 40, R.A. Long 21

Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6

Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6

Garfield 56, Roosevelt 3

Gig Harbor 24, Bonney Lake 0

Glacier Peak 34, Camas 28

Ingraham 53, Cleveland 0

Juanita 48, Jackson 0

Kamiak 21, Edmonds-Woodway 20

Kelso 47, Capital 14

Kendrick, Idaho 74, Wilbur-Creston 6

Kennedy 42, Highline 6

Kennewick 48, Walla Walla 6

Kentridge 41, Kent-Meridian 7

King’s 48, East Jefferson 6

King’s Way Christian 40, Ilwaco 8

La Center 21, Woodland 6

Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 14

Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 12

Liberty 24, Inglemoor 7

Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0

Lincoln 35, Skyline 27

Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3

Lynden 34, W. F. West 7

Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0

Mariner 19, Everett 7

Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6

Mead 24, University 7

Monroe 48, Shorecrest 13

Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0

Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT

Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0

Napavine 68, Onalaska 0

Newport 62, Priest River, Idaho 0

O’Dea 54, Blanchet 10

Ocosta 27, Toutle Lake 12

Olympic 28, Renton 7

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 18, Adna 14

Prairie 56, Hudson’s Bay 0

Pullman 32, Moscow, Idaho 12

Puyallup 30, Graham-Kapowsin 13

Rainier Beach 87, Seattle Prep 0

Raymond 48, Wahkiakum 20

Reardan 9, Northwest Christian 7

Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7

River View 21, College Place 13

Rochester 28, Kingston 0

Rogers (Spokane) 56, Medical Lake 6

Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3

Shorewood 28, Lynnwood 12

Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7

Sound Christian 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 13

South Kitsap 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 0

South Whidbey 47, Coupeville 28

Southridge 51, Pasco 0

Stadium 32, Heritage 0

Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16

Steilacoom 48, North Mason 7

Stevenson 13, White Salmon 0

Sumner 35, Curtis 28

Sunnyside Christian 58, Yakama Tribal 8

Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Garfield-Palouse 22

Tenino 52, Sequim 14

Toledo 46, Rainier 28

Tumwater 8, North Kitsap 6

Vashon Island 21, Sultan 0

Wahluke 24, Warden 0

Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0

Wellpinit 52, Springdale 12

Yelm 46, Union 6

