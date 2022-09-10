CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 0 0 1 1
Moses Lake 0 0 1 1
Eisenhower 0 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 0 2
Sunnyside 0 0 0 2
Wenatchee 0 0 0 2
Eastmont 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT
Post Falls 28, Sunnyside 25
Juneau-Douglas 21, West Valley 14
Timberline 14, Eastmont 13
Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29
Mount Baker 42, Wenatchee 14
Saturday’s score
Sedro-Woolley at Eisenhower, 3 p.m.
Next Friday’s games
Davis at West Valley
Moses Lake at Eisenhower
Wenatchee at Eastmont
Kennewick at Sunnyside (NL)
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
East Valley 0 0 2 0
Prosser 0 0 2 0
Ellensburg 0 0 1 1
Grandview 0 0 1 1
Selah 0 0 1 1
Ephrata 0 0 1 1
Othello 0 0 1 1
Friday’s scores
Ellensburg 6, Davis 0, 2OT
East Valley 16, Naches Valley 0
Prosser 34, Zillah 22
Grandview 32, Wapato 0
Okanogan 57, Selah 7
Royal 14, Othello 0
Ephrata 28, Quincy 0
Next Friday’s games
Prosser at Grandview
Othello at Ephrata
Heritage at East Valley (NL)
Next Saturday’s game
Ellensburg at Selah
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Zillah 0 0 1 1
Toppenish 0 0 1 1
Naches Valley 0 0 0 2
La Salle 0 0 0 2
Wapato 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
Toppenish 48, Washougal 22
Prosser 34, Zillah 22
Grandview 32, Wapato 0
East Valley 16, Naches Valley 0
Omak 26, La Salle 13
Next Friday’s games
Naches Valley at Wahluke
Hoquiam at La Salle
Zillah at Royal
Mount Baker at Toppenish
Next Saturday’s game
Granger at Wapato
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Highland 0 0 1 1
Goldendale 0 0 1 1
Kittitas 0 0 0 1
Granger 0 0 0 1
White Swan 0 0 0 1
Cle Elum 0 0 0 2
Friday’s scores
Lake Roosevelt 49, Highland 7
Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Cle Elum 7
Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20
Morton-White Pass at White Swan, canceled
Saturday’s scores
Granger at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Kittitas at Manson, 7 p.m.
Next Friday’s games
Cle Elum at Chelan
Dayton-Waitsburg at Highland
Burbank at Kittitas
White Swan at Adna
Next Saturday’s game
Granger at Wapato
STATEWIDE SCORES
Anacortes 57, Port Angeles 0
Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14
Auburn 41, Mercer Island 20
Auburn Mountainview 19, Bainbridge 14
Auburn Riverside 38, North Creek 14
Battle Ground 41, Centralia 6
Bellingham 15, Meadowdale 10
Blaine 49, Sehome 6
Burlington-Edison 29, Mount Vernon 14
Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport 35, OT
Cascade (Leavenworth) 42, Tonasket 8
Cascade Christian 55, Elma 20
Cashmere 52, Brewster 14
Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8
Cedarcrest 40, Sammamish 18
Central Valley 38, Lewis & Clark 7
Chelan 28, Meridian 7
Cheney 15, Ferris 0
Chewelah 41, Colfax 28
Chiawana 48, Hanford 0
Chief Leschi 72, North Beach 40
Chief Sealth 13, Lakeside (Seattle) 12
Burbank 41, Kiona-Benton 18
Colville 22, North Central 0
Darrington 70, Muckleshoot Tribal 34
Davenport 63, Oroville 7
DeSales 54, Pomeroy 22
Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0
Eastlake 61, Mount Tahoma 21
Eatonville 35, Orting 14
Evergreen (Vancouver) 35, Hockinson 22
Federal Way 33, Jefferson 0
Fife 23, Squalicum 14
Foss 51, Interlake 40
Franklin Pierce 40, R.A. Long 21
Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6
Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6
Garfield 56, Roosevelt 3
Gig Harbor 24, Bonney Lake 0
Glacier Peak 34, Camas 28
Ingraham 53, Cleveland 0
Juanita 48, Jackson 0
Kamiak 21, Edmonds-Woodway 20
Kelso 47, Capital 14
Kendrick, Idaho 74, Wilbur-Creston 6
Kennedy 42, Highline 6
Kennewick 48, Walla Walla 6
Kentridge 41, Kent-Meridian 7
King’s 48, East Jefferson 6
King’s Way Christian 40, Ilwaco 8
La Center 21, Woodland 6
Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 12
Liberty 24, Inglemoor 7
Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0
Lincoln 35, Skyline 27
Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3
Lynden 34, W. F. West 7
Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0
Mariner 19, Everett 7
Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6
Mead 24, University 7
Monroe 48, Shorecrest 13
Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0
Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT
Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0
Napavine 68, Onalaska 0
Newport 62, Priest River, Idaho 0
O’Dea 54, Blanchet 10
Ocosta 27, Toutle Lake 12
Olympic 28, Renton 7
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 18, Adna 14
Prairie 56, Hudson’s Bay 0
Pullman 32, Moscow, Idaho 12
Puyallup 30, Graham-Kapowsin 13
Rainier Beach 87, Seattle Prep 0
Raymond 48, Wahkiakum 20
Reardan 9, Northwest Christian 7
Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7
River View 21, College Place 13
Rochester 28, Kingston 0
Rogers (Spokane) 56, Medical Lake 6
Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3
Shorewood 28, Lynnwood 12
Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7
Sound Christian 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 13
South Kitsap 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 0
South Whidbey 47, Coupeville 28
Southridge 51, Pasco 0
Stadium 32, Heritage 0
Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16
Steilacoom 48, North Mason 7
Stevenson 13, White Salmon 0
Sumner 35, Curtis 28
Sunnyside Christian 58, Yakama Tribal 8
Tekoa/Rosalia 62, Garfield-Palouse 22
Tenino 52, Sequim 14
Toledo 46, Rainier 28
Tumwater 8, North Kitsap 6
Vashon Island 21, Sultan 0
Wahluke 24, Warden 0
Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0
Wellpinit 52, Springdale 12
Yelm 46, Union 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.