CBBN
League Overall W L W L
Sunnyside 5 1 5 4
Eastmont 5 1 5 4
West Valley 4 2 6 4
Moses Lake 4 2 6 4
Wenatchee 2 4 3 7
Eisenhower 1 5 1 9
Davis 0 6 1 9
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walla Walla 34, Eisenhower 6
University 30, Wenatchee 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Chiawana 42, West Valley 0
Davis 14, Ferris 12
Richland 31, Eastmont 22
Gonzaga Prep 28, Moses Lake 26
SATURDAY’S GAME
Hanford at Sunnyside, 6 p.m.
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Othello 6 0 8 1
Prosser 4 2 8 2
Ephrata 4 2 6 4
East Valley 3 3 7 3
Ellensburg 3 3 4 5
Selah 1 5 3 7
Grandview 0 6 2 8
THURSDAY’S GAME
Selah 43, North Central 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Prosser 55, Pullman 0
East Valley-Yakima 44, East Valley-Spokane 0
Othello 48, Shadle Park 14
Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7
Grandview 30, Granger 0
SATURDAY’S GAME
Ellensburg at Rogers, 3 p.m.
SCAC
West Division
League Overall W L W L
Toppenish 3 1 8 2
Zillah 3 1 7 3
Naches Valley 3 1 5 5
La Salle 1 3 4 6
Wapato 0 4 1 9
East Division
Royal 4 0 8 1
Connell 3 1 3 7
College Place 1 3 3 7
Wahluke 1 3 4 6
Kiona-Benton 1 3 2 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Zillah 44, College Place 21
Toppenish 22, Connell 0
Royal 51, Naches Valley 6
La Salle 21, Kiona-Benton 0
Wahluke 39, Wapato 12
EWAC
West Division
League Overall W L W L
Goldendale 5 0 8 2
Kittitas 4 1 7 3
Cle Elum 3 2 3 7
Granger 2 3 4 6
White Swan 1 4 1 9
Highland 0 5 2 8
East Division
River View 5 0 9 1
Burbank 4 1 7 3
Tri-Cities Prep 3 2 5 5
Dayton-Waitsburg 2 3 6 3
Warden 1 4 4 6
Mabton 0 5 0 10
THURSDAY’S GAME
Warden 40, White Swan 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0
Kittitas 23, Burbank 8
River View 35, Cle Elum 0
Highland 24, Mabton 15
Grandview 30, Granger 0
Southeast 1B
League Overall W L W L
Liberty Christian 8 0 9 0
DeSales 7 1 8 1
Pomeroy 6 2 8 2
Sunnyside Christian 5 3 6 3
St. John-Endicott 5 3 5 4
Touchet 2 5 2 6
Tekoa-Rosalia 1 5 1 7
Yakama Tribal 0 6 0 8
Garfield-Palouse 0 7 0 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Liberty Christian 14, DeSales 8
Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott 6
Tekoa-Rosalia at Touchet
Sunnyside Christian bye
SATURDAY’S GAME
Garfield-Palouse at Yakama Tribal, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES
Ballard 21, Juanita 16
Bellevue 53, Snohomish 12
Bellevue Christian 16, Vashon Island 0
Bridgeport 30, Curlew 21
Burlington-Edison 42, Everett 7
Cashmere 12, Colville 6
Cleveland 12, Evergreen 7
Deer Park 30, Cascade 13
Eastlake 28, Tahoma 0
Eastside Catholic 48, Auburn Riverside 3
Eatonville 24, Castle Rock 18
Enumclaw 56, Lindbergh 0
Ferndale 35, Seattle Prep 14
Fife 21, Bremerton 14
Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Mount Si 14
Granite Falls 25, East Jefferson Co-op 6
Hermiston 45, Cheney 23
Highline 28, Orting 14
Ingraham 34, Roosevelt 26
Jenkins 20, Brewster 14
Kamiakin 35, Central Valley 19
Kittitas 23, Columbia 8
LA Center 63, Hoquiam 14
Lake Stevens 63, Bethel 0
Lakeside (Seattle) 20, Mercer Island 13
Lakewood 14, Oak Harbor 12
Liberty Christian 14, DeSales 8
Liberty Bell 78, Inchelium 0
Lincoln 62, Marysville-Pilchuck 31
Lynnwood 20, West Seattle 11
Mariner 29, Inglemoor 14
Monroe 35, Liberty 21
Montesano 47, Seton Catholic 7
Mount Spokane 35, Lake Washington 13
Mountain Terrace 33, Meadowdale 6
Neah Bay 56, Winlock 6
Newport 30, Chelan 6
North Kitsap 53, Renton 0
Northport 48, Columbia 8
Northwest Christian 41, Manson 0
O’Dea 56, Edmonds-Woodway 20
Odessa 62, Mary Walker 28
Okanogan 55, Lind-Ritzville 7
Olympia 54, Capital 21
Olympic 32, Franklin Pierce 14
Onalaska 26, Morton/White Pass 8
Peninsula 35, Arlington 29
Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Port Angeles 28, Chief Sealth 14
Quincy 16, Medical Lake 12
Raymond 48, Kalama 42
Reardan 6, Colfax 0
Redmond 15, Issaquah 8
Ridgeline 44, Pasco 14
Riverside 16, Omak 13
Seahome 48, Cascade 28
Shorecrest 29, Marysville Getchell
Skyline 31, Mt Rainier 0
Skyview 14, Puyallup 11
Southridge 41, Auburn 20
Stanwood 28, Lakes 20
Sultan 28, Bellingham 6
Sumner 56, Kentridge 12
Tenino 54, King’s Way Christian 0
Touchet 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 6
WF West 34, Woodland 7
Washington 35, Steilacoom 8
Willapa Valley 54, Adna 0
Woodinville 22, Glacier Peak 19
Yelm 50, Bishop Blanchet 7
