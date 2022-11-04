CBBN

League Overall W L W L

Sunnyside 5 1 5 4

Eastmont 5 1 5 4

West Valley 4 2 6 4

Moses Lake 4 2 6 4

Wenatchee 2 4 3 7

Eisenhower 1 5 1 9

Davis 0 6 1 9

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walla Walla 34, Eisenhower 6

University 30, Wenatchee 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Chiawana 42, West Valley 0

Davis 14, Ferris 12

Richland 31, Eastmont 22

Gonzaga Prep 28, Moses Lake 26

SATURDAY’S GAME

Hanford at Sunnyside, 6 p.m.

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

Othello 6 0 8 1

Prosser 4 2 8 2

Ephrata 4 2 6 4

East Valley 3 3 7 3

Ellensburg 3 3 4 5

Selah 1 5 3 7

Grandview 0 6 2 8

THURSDAY’S GAME

Selah 43, North Central 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Prosser 55, Pullman 0

East Valley-Yakima 44, East Valley-Spokane 0

Othello 48, Shadle Park 14

Ephrata 17, Clarkston 7

Grandview 30, Granger 0

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ellensburg at Rogers, 3 p.m.

SCAC

West Division

League Overall W L W L

Toppenish 3 1 8 2

Zillah 3 1 7 3

Naches Valley 3 1 5 5

La Salle 1 3 4 6

Wapato 0 4 1 9

East Division

Royal 4 0 8 1

Connell 3 1 3 7

College Place 1 3 3 7

Wahluke 1 3 4 6

Kiona-Benton 1 3 2 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Zillah 44, College Place 21

Toppenish 22, Connell 0

Royal 51, Naches Valley 6

La Salle 21, Kiona-Benton 0

Wahluke 39, Wapato 12

EWAC

West Division

League Overall W L W L

Goldendale 5 0 8 2

Kittitas 4 1 7 3

Cle Elum 3 2 3 7

Granger 2 3 4 6

White Swan 1 4 1 9

Highland 0 5 2 8

East Division

River View 5 0 9 1

Burbank 4 1 7 3

Tri-Cities Prep 3 2 5 5

Dayton-Waitsburg 2 3 6 3

Warden 1 4 4 6

Mabton 0 5 0 10

THURSDAY’S GAME

Warden 40, White Swan 28

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0

Kittitas 23, Burbank 8

River View 35, Cle Elum 0

Highland 24, Mabton 15

Grandview 30, Granger 0

Southeast 1B

League Overall W L W L

Liberty Christian 8 0 9 0

DeSales 7 1 8 1

Pomeroy 6 2 8 2

Sunnyside Christian 5 3 6 3

St. John-Endicott 5 3 5 4

Touchet 2 5 2 6

Tekoa-Rosalia 1 5 1 7

Yakama Tribal 0 6 0 8

Garfield-Palouse 0 7 0 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Liberty Christian 14, DeSales 8

Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott 6

Tekoa-Rosalia at Touchet

Sunnyside Christian bye

SATURDAY’S GAME

Garfield-Palouse at Yakama Tribal, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES

Ballard 21, Juanita 16

Bellevue 53, Snohomish 12

Bellevue Christian 16, Vashon Island 0

Bridgeport 30, Curlew 21

Burlington-Edison 42, Everett 7

Cashmere 12, Colville 6

Cleveland 12, Evergreen 7

Deer Park 30, Cascade 13

Eastlake 28, Tahoma 0

Eastside Catholic 48, Auburn Riverside 3

Eatonville 24, Castle Rock 18

Enumclaw 56, Lindbergh 0

Ferndale 35, Seattle Prep 14

Fife 21, Bremerton 14

Goldendale 42, Tri-Cities Prep 0

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Mount Si 14

Granite Falls 25, East Jefferson Co-op 6

Hermiston 45, Cheney 23

Highline 28, Orting 14

Ingraham 34, Roosevelt 26

Jenkins 20, Brewster 14

Kamiakin 35, Central Valley 19

Kittitas 23, Columbia 8

LA Center 63, Hoquiam 14

Lake Stevens 63, Bethel 0

Lakeside (Seattle) 20, Mercer Island 13

Lakewood 14, Oak Harbor 12

Liberty Christian 14, DeSales 8

Liberty Bell 78, Inchelium 0

Lincoln 62, Marysville-Pilchuck 31

Lynnwood 20, West Seattle 11

Mariner 29, Inglemoor 14

Monroe 35, Liberty 21

Montesano 47, Seton Catholic 7

Mount Spokane 35, Lake Washington 13

Mountain Terrace 33, Meadowdale 6

Neah Bay 56, Winlock 6

Newport 30, Chelan 6

North Kitsap 53, Renton 0

Northport 48, Columbia 8

Northwest Christian 41, Manson 0

O’Dea 56, Edmonds-Woodway 20

Odessa 62, Mary Walker 28

Okanogan 55, Lind-Ritzville 7

Olympia 54, Capital 21

Olympic 32, Franklin Pierce 14

Onalaska 26, Morton/White Pass 8

Peninsula 35, Arlington 29

Pomeroy 50, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6

Port Angeles 28, Chief Sealth 14

Quincy 16, Medical Lake 12

Raymond 48, Kalama 42

Reardan 6, Colfax 0

Redmond 15, Issaquah 8

Ridgeline 44, Pasco 14

Riverside 16, Omak 13

Seahome 48, Cascade 28

Shorecrest 29, Marysville Getchell

Skyline 31, Mt Rainier 0

Skyview 14, Puyallup 11

Southridge 41, Auburn 20

Stanwood 28, Lakes 20

Sultan 28, Bellingham 6

Sumner 56, Kentridge 12

Tenino 54, King’s Way Christian 0

Touchet 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 6

WF West 34, Woodland 7

Washington 35, Steilacoom 8

Willapa Valley 54, Adna 0

Woodinville 22, Glacier Peak 19

Yelm 50, Bishop Blanchet 7

