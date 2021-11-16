CBBN
Davis 4, Moses Lake 0
Highlights: AnaBeth Montemayor (D) 300 series.
West Valley 3, Sunnyside 1
Highlights: Evka Ball (WV) 171, 169; Mya Martinez (S) 159, 152.
Nonleague
West Valley 3, Selah 1
Highlights: Abigail Adams (S) 155, Sydney Miles (WV) 149, Evka Ball (WV) 147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.