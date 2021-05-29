BOYS
CBBN
W L
West Valley 3 0
Davis 3 0
Eastmont 1 1
Moses Lake 1 1
Wenatchee 1 1
Eisenhower 0 3
Sunnyside 0 3
Saturday’s games
Davis 75, Eisenhower 50
West Valley 75, Eastmont 44
Wenatchee 64, Sunnyside 43
CWAC
W L
Selah 9 0
Prosser 7 2
Ellensburg 3 6
Grandview 3 6
East Valley 0 8
SCAC
W L
Zillah 9 0
Toppenish 8 1
Naches Valley 6 2
Kiona-Benton 4 5
Connell 4 5
Wapato 2 7
College Place 2 7
La Salle 0 8
Saturday’s games
Zillah 77, College Place 43
Kiona-Benton 62, Connell 58
EWAC West
W L
Cle Elum 4 0
White Swan 3 1
Kittitas 2 2
Riverside Chr. 2 3
Granger 1 4
Highland 0 2
GIRLS
CBBN
W L
Sunnyside 3 0
Moses Lake 2 0
Davis 2 1
Eastmont 1 1
Eisenhower 1 2
Wenatchee 0 2
West Valley 0 3
Saturday’s games
Davis 61, Eisenhower 40
Sunnyside 60, Wenatchee 20
Eastmont 44, West Valley 24
CWAC
W L
Ellensburg 7 1
Prosser 5 3
East Valley 4 3
Grandview 2 6
Selah 0 5
SCAC
W L
Connell 8 1
La Salle 7 1
Zillah 7 2
Wapato 6 3
Toppenish 3 6
Naches Valley 2 6
College Place 1 7
Kiona-Benton 0 8
Saturday’s games
Zillah 68, College Place 33
Connell 83, Kiona-Benton 9
EWAC West
W L
White Swan 4 1
Granger 4 1
Riverside Chr. 2 2
Kittitas 2 3
Highland 1 3
Cle Elum 1 4