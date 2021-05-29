BOYS

CBBN

W L

West Valley 3 0

Davis 3 0

Eastmont 1 1

Moses Lake 1 1

Wenatchee 1 1

Eisenhower 0 3

Sunnyside 0 3

Saturday’s games

Davis 75, Eisenhower 50

West Valley 75, Eastmont 44

Wenatchee 64, Sunnyside 43

CWAC

W L

Selah 9 0

Prosser 7 2

Ellensburg 3 6

Grandview 3 6

East Valley 0 8

SCAC

W L

Zillah 9 0

Toppenish 8 1

Naches Valley 6 2

Kiona-Benton 4 5

Connell 4 5

Wapato 2 7

College Place 2 7

La Salle 0 8

Saturday’s games

Zillah 77, College Place 43

Kiona-Benton 62, Connell 58

EWAC West

W L

Cle Elum 4 0

White Swan 3 1

Kittitas 2 2

Riverside Chr. 2 3

Granger 1 4

Highland 0 2

GIRLS

CBBN

W L

Sunnyside 3 0

Moses Lake 2 0

Davis 2 1

Eastmont 1 1

Eisenhower 1 2

Wenatchee 0 2

West Valley 0 3

Saturday’s games

Davis 61, Eisenhower 40

Sunnyside 60, Wenatchee 20

Eastmont 44, West Valley 24

CWAC

W L

Ellensburg 7 1

Prosser 5 3

East Valley 4 3

Grandview 2 6

Selah 0 5

SCAC

W L

Connell 8 1

La Salle 7 1

Zillah 7 2

Wapato 6 3

Toppenish 3 6

Naches Valley 2 6

College Place 1 7

Kiona-Benton 0 8

Saturday’s games

Zillah 68, College Place 33

Connell 83, Kiona-Benton 9

EWAC West

W L

White Swan 4 1

Granger 4 1

Riverside Chr. 2 2

Kittitas 2 3

Highland 1 3

Cle Elum 1 4