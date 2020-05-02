No accounting of the best track and field performances by Valley graduates would be complete without adding a category for coach.
It’s an easy choice and a remarkable small-town success story.
Gary Winckler, who graduated from Zillah in 1970, was a basketball standout and jumper for the Leopards who earned a pair of medals at the Class A state meet his senior year. After two years at Yakima Valley, he moved on to Seattle Pacific and finished with collegiate bests of 6-8 in the high jump and 48-9 in the triple jump.
Winckler began his coaching career at SPU as an assistant, then moved up with similar positions at Oregon State and Florida State.
Taking over as Florida State’s head women’s coach in 1982, he was an instant and astonishing success, leading the Seminoles to third place at the NCAA national championships in his first season. Strong in sprints, hurdles and relays, FSU rose to second the next season and won the national title in 1984 in Eugene, Ore.
Winckler then took the women’s job at the University of Illinois, where he stayed for 23 years before retiring in 2008. A year later, the three-time NCAA coach of the year was inducted into the national track coaches Hall of Fame.
Winckler also served as head coach for the U.S. women in the 1989 World Indoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and in the 1997 World Championships in Athens, Greece. He coached 13 different athletes who won gold, silver or bronze medals in the Olympic Games.