VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Tahoma; 4, Curtis; 5, Graham-Kapowsin; 6, (tie) Camas and Emerald Ridge; 8, West Valley; 9, Bellarmine Prep; 10, Mount Rainier.
Class 3A: 1, Mount Spokane; 2, Capital; 3, Lakeside (Seattle); 4, Ferndale; 5, (tie) Eastside Catholic, Kelso and Roosevelt; 8, Arlington; 9, (tie) Central Kitsap and Kennewick.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, (tie) Burlington-Edison and Washington; 4, Ellensburg; 5, White River; 6, (tie) Columbia River and Pullman; 8, Steilacoom; 9, Fife; 10, North Kitsap.
Class 1A: 1, Freeman; 2, Chelan; 3, Castle Rock; 4, Seattle Academy; 5, Lynden Christian; 6, South Whidbey; 7, (tie) Cashmere and King’s; 9, Overlake; 10, Colville.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, (tie) Liberty (Spangle) and Walla Walla Valley; 8, (tie) Mossyrock and Northwest Christian (Colbert); 10, Tri-Cities Prep.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Almira/Coulee-Hartline; 3, Odessa; 4, Pomeroy; 5, St. John-Endicott; 6, (tie) Mossyrock and Naselle; 8, Darrington; 9, (tie) Mount Vernon Christian and Puget Sound Adventist.
FOOTBALL
AP poll
Class 4A: 1. Graham-Kapowsin; 2, Gonzaga Prep; 3, Bothell; 4, Puyallup; 5, Sumner; 6, Union; 7, Lake Stevens; 8, Glacier Peak; 9, Skyview; 10, Kamiakin.
Class 3A: 1, O’Dea; 2, Seattle Prep; 3, Bellevue; 4, Yelm; 5, Eastside Catholic; 6, Kennewick; 7, Marysville-Pilchuck; 8, Ferndale; 9, Spanaway Lake; 10, Mt. Spokane.
Class 2A: 1, Tumwater; 2, Squalicum; 3, Lynden; 4, North Kitsap; 5, Lakewood; 6, Hockinson; 7, Ridgefield; 8, Archbishop Murphy; 9, Prosser; 10, Steilacoom.
Class 1A: 1, Royal; 2, Eatonville; 3, Toppenish; 4, Mount Baker; 5, LaCenter; 6, Montesano; 7, Riverside; 8, Lynden Christian; 9, Zillah; 10, Connell.
Class 2B: 1, Kalama; 2, Napavine; 3, Okanogan; 4, Burbank; 5, Onalaska; 6, Toledo and Forks; 8, Lake Roosevelt; 9, Lind-Ritzville Sprague; 10, Chewelah.
Class 1B: 1, Odessa; 2, Almira Coulee-Hartline; 3, Lummi; 4, Quilcene; 5, Naselle.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Camas; 3, Central Valley; 4, Olympia; 5, Tahoma; 6, Lewis & Clark; 7, Eastlake; 8, Issaquah; 9, Jackson; 10, West Valley-Yak.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, North Central; 4, Seattle Prep; 5, Mead; 6, Gig Harbor; 7, Lakes; 8, Stadium; 9, Mercer Island; 10, O’Dea.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Squalicum; 3, Selah; 4, Bellingham; 5, Port Angeles; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Anacortes; 8, Ephrata; 9, Ellensburg; 10, Pullman.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Cascade; 4, Northwest; 5, Bellevue Christian; 6, Cedar Park Christian; 7, Seton Catholic; 8, Riverside; 9, College Place; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, Ilwaco; 3, Life Christian; 4, Colfax; 5, Asotin; 6, Davenport; 7, Morton-White Pass; 8, Cedar Tree Christian; 9, Northwest Christian; 10, Pope John Paul II.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Bellarmine Prep; 3, Eastlake; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Camas; 6, South Kitsap; 7, Eisenhower; 8, Central Valley; 9, West Valley-Yak; 10, Kamiakin.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Central Kitsap; 5, Gig Harbor; 6, Lake Washington; 7, North Central; 8, Kennewick; 9, Rogers-Puy; 10, Liberty.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Sehome; 3, Ellensburg; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spo; 9, Pullman; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, South Whidbey; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Lynden Christian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, St. George’s; 5, Ilwaco; 6, Trout Lake; 7, Northwest Christian; 8, Garfield-Palouse; 9, Manson; 10, Colfax.
