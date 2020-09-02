Pandemic or no, Yakima Valley’s kids are headed back to school … even if that means working from a laptop at the dining room table.
And just like every year, parents need to be thinking of health checks for their children — setting up well-child visits with doctors, getting the usual vaccines and so on.
This year, of course, it’s a little more complicated. With coronavirus still hanging around, parents need to think about facemasks, emphasizing the importance of hand-washing and paying extra-close attention to their kids’ mental health needs.
“It can be hard,” says pediatrician Sarah Min, who works out of Prosser Memorial Health’s Prosser Clinic, “especially for moms who work.”
Here are some of the main things to keep mind, according to Dr. Min:
Well-child visits
Doctors’ offices around the valley are still conducting routine health stops for kids, Min says. But they’re taking lots of extra precautions to guard everyone’s health against the virus.
At the Prosser Clinic, for example, kids coming in for wellness checks are separated from other patients to limit potential exposure, and facemasks are required for everyone.
“(Parents) shouldn’t be afraid to come in and get their well-child checks,” Min says.
Vaccinations
With fears of a “twindemic” this winter — widespread cases of influenza and coronavirus at the same time — it’s especially important to get kids vaccinated against preventable diseases.
Because the last thing your child needs is to get Covid-19 and still be at risk for the flu — and maybe the measles or mumps, too.
“The risk of not getting your vaccines outweighs the risk of getting them,” Min warns.
Facemasks
Min, the mother of a 16-month-old child herself, says parents probably don’t need to worry about masking up kids under 2. Between 2 and 5, however, it might be time to make more of an effort.
She suggests trying to make mask-wearing fun.
“Most young children, especially toddlers, love to look at themselves in the mirror,” Min says. Many also enjoy mimicking their parents, trying to look or dress like them. That can come in handy if you’re trying to encourage your youngster to wear a mask.
Min has turned it into something of a game with her child, decorating masks with funny faces or bright, silly designs. That approach can also work with kids in the preschool or first-grade range.
Either way, by age 5 or 6, Min thinks kids are old enough to understand why it’s important to wear masks when they’re around other people. “At that point, they should be able to follow multi-point instructions,” she says.
Mental health
After months of isolation, limited contact with friends and forsaking many of their favorite activities, a lot of kids are feeling some serious stress.
Min recommends structure to keep young minds active and focused. Especially for teens, many of whom might sleep well into the afternoon if they have nothing else to do.
“They need tasks to keep them motivated,” the doctor says — give them chores, responsibilities, deadlines for schoolwork. And make sure they’re following a regular sleep schedule.
Min also thinks parents should encourage kids to communicate as directly as possible with their friends. Connecting with video chats or by talking on the phone beats texting, because the conversations are more personal and less likely to result in misunderstandings or hurt feelings, she says.
She also favors using some of this down time to devote more effort to strengthening family bonds. Rather than seeing isolation as something to endure, look at it as an opportunity to reconnect with your kids. Plan a family camping trip, set aside a family game night.
Whatever you do, it’s important to try to stay positive in the midst of a truly tough time.
“I totally understand,” Min says. “You try to do your best.”