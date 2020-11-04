If you’re spending more time than ever at home with your kids, coming up with a different activity every day can be a bit challenging.
But from watching movies and playing outside to having craft time, adding in variety for the kids is perhaps more important than ever. After all, it’s been said that variety is the spice of life. Why not add a few fall recipes into the mix?
The trouble with fall recipes for many is that, of course, pumpkin is the first flavor that comes to mind. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin cream cheese muffins, it’s hard to get away from pumpkin during the fall months. But for 2020, with grocery stores being in short supply of pumpkin, changing up those fall flavor profiles will be your key to creating delicious fall treats with the kids.
There are plenty of other flavors to make fall desserts with, including apples, caramel, pecans and baking spices such as cinnamon and clove. And these flavors can certainly be incorporated into a fun, fall treat for the whole family to enjoy.
Grab your ingredients and make an afternoon out of it for the kids. A day of making delicious treats is sure to make them grin from ear to ear.
Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats
This is the ideal fall spin on a classic. Enjoying a Rice Krispie Treat is something of a childhood rite of passage, but why not switch up the flavors and shape of this timeless treat?
By adding vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice, you can make a treat that embraces the flavors and aromas of fall. And by adding orange food coloring and a few simple, edible decorations, your treats will be transformed into a festive pumpkin in no time.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 bag large marshmallows
- 5 ½ cups Rice Krispies cereal
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Orange food coloring
- Pretzel sticks
- Green sour rope candy, or another type of green candy for the leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- Break your pretzel sticks in half and cut your green candy to resemble leaves. Grease a cookie sheet.
- In a large saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter and add the marshmallows. Allow the marshmallows to melt, and then add the vanilla extract, pumpkin spice and orange food coloring and mix well.
- Gradually add the Rice Krispies cereal to the marshmallow mixture and stir to combine.
- Let the mixture cool slightly before handling.
- Take sections of the Rice Krispie Treat mixture and form it into balls in your hand. Once formed into a ball, add the pretzel stick stem and candy leaf, and slightly mold the cereal mixture around these items to keep them from falling off.
- Let your treats sit for 20 minutes before enjoying.
TIP: Have the kids watch while prepping the mixture, but let them form the pumpkins and add the stems and leaves. Spray hands with canned oil spray to prevent the mixture from sticking.
Chocolate-Caramel Pecan Bark
This treat brings together a variety of cozy, fall flavors. Who says chocolate bark always has to be peppermint? Featuring chocolate, caramel, crushed pecans and graham crackers, this is a fun take on a holiday season classic.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 bags Kraft or Brach’s Caramels
- 1 20-ounce package chocolate almond bark
- 1 sleeve graham crackers
- 1 cup crushed pecans
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line a 9X13 pan with
- parchment paper
- Melt the chocolate almond bark according to the instructions on the package.
- Pour a layer of melted chocolate into a 9X13 pan, reserving enough chocolate for topping.
- Crush the graham crackers within the sleeve using your hands. Sprinkle crushed graham crackers over the chocolate layer and press down slightly.
- Unwrap and melt the caramels according to the instructions on the package. Once melted, pour the caramel layer over the graham crackers. Sprinkle with crushed pecans.
- Drizzle the remaining melted chocolate over top. Place the pan in the freezer to set and harden for 30 minutes.
- Once set, peel the parchment away from the bark and break it up into pieces with your hands.
The kids can get involved with every step of making this treat. Allow them to crush and sprinkle the graham crackers. They’ll especially love being able to break up the bark into fun shapes.