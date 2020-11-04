Given the many changes 2020 has seen facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday season will inevitably look a bit different this year.
Those who typically hop on a plane to travel across the country to be home for the holidays may be reconsidering their plans. And more and more people may be decking the halls at home for smaller family gatherings.
But with the kids spending so much time at home already this year, it might be more important than ever to add a few additional activities to the holiday schedule for them to enjoy.
After all, many kids have been spending their days at home doing schoolwork. Luckily, there are still plenty of ways families can make this holiday time at home special.
Crafting with the kids is one of the best ways to spark creativity and to cure boredom. And if you have a child who’s been obsessed with slime, or one who just loves science, making batches of slime at home to play with might just be the most exciting project to introduce during the colder months spent inside.
Slime provides a sensory experience for kids along the way, but it’s also the ideal science experiment. The mixture of a few ingredients introduces kids to a chemistry project, showcasing the concepts of viscosity and polymers. And it’s just plain fun.
Consider gathering around the kitchen table for a science lesson this holiday season to make a great toy. And at the same time, making a few extra batches for the kids to give as gifts in festively decorated containers can make the fun last that much longer.
Homemade Holiday Slime
MATERIALS
- 1 Bottle Elmer’s Green Glitter Glue
- (or another color of your choice)
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 ½ tablespoons contact lens solution
- (with boric acid on the label)
- 2 tablespoons water
- Food coloring of your choice
- Sprinkles of your choice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pour the bottle of glue into a bowl.
- Add water and baking soda, then stir.
- Add in food coloring and sprinkles if desired and stir.
- Slowly add in your contact lens solution, stirring continuously. The solution will cause the mixture to strengthen, ultimately pulling it away from the walls of the bowl to create slime.
- Knead your slime thoroughly on the counter. If after kneading the mixture is too sticky, add a little more contact lens solution to continue strengthening.
Give Slime as a Gift
- The materials gathered for slime will make one batch, but you’ll have leftover contact lens solution in your bottle. Buy a few extra bottles of glue so the kids can make multiple batches to give as gifts.
- Once additional batches of slime are made, add the slime to small mason jars or a similar container with a lid.
- Let the kids wrap the jars with ribbons, decorate with stickers and add gift tags if they’d like. The kids will love the idea of making multiple batches of slime to give to their friends and family.