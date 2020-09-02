By now you’re probably not counting on much of a fall social season, no matter what age you or your kids are.
But believe it or not, we’ve scared up a couple of local haunts that are still offering some activities between now and Halloween.
Most of the other family-friendly public events are keeping their specific plans open as they wait to see if Yakima County can move on to Phase 2 in the state’s coronavirus reopening procedure. And they’re taking lots of extra precautions for the sake of the virus, of course, so make sure you check with the hosts before you make any plans.
At any rate, here are two we know about so far:
Union Gap Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Oct. 3-31
The Haunted Maze will open Oct. 3, but hours and specific activities are still TBA. The pumpkin patch will also be open, but organizers are still waiting to see what will or won’t be allowed between now and Halloween. The maze is at 3213 Tacoma St., Union Gap. Check Facebook or visituniongap.com to watch for details — or call 509-453-3200.
Downtown Yakima Annual Chalk Art Fest Oct. 10 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Watch as local artists create wonderful sidewalk art — or pick up some chalk (it’s all free for all ages, thanks to the Downtown Association of Yakima) and draw something yourself! Enjoy live music and food amid all the family-friendly creativity. The event is spread over a full block on North Third Street between Yakima Avenue and Sgt. Pendleton Way. The art is based on a different theme each year. Past themes have included Harvest, Dios de Los Muertos, Superheroes and My Favorite Movie. For details, check at director@downtownyakima.com.