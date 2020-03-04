Spring Sports

YAKIMA PARKS & RECREATION
FISHER GOLF COURSE Opens Friday, March 27
PEE WEE GOLF LESSONS
BOYS AND GIRLS AGE 4-6
Introduce your preschooler to the game of golf. Class covers basic etiquette, stance, swings and putting. class size is limited to four participants. Fee: $35 - $40. 3:30-4 p.m. Session 1: Thursday April 30-May 14. Session 2: Tuesday May 12-26. Session 3: Thursday June 4-18.
JUNIOR GROUP GOLF LESSONS
BOYS AND GIRLS AGE 7-16
Geared to help kids improve their skills. Bring them out and play some games and see if their score comes down. Fee: $45 - $50.
April session: April 4-25.
May session - May 2-23.
Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m.
PEE WEE SOCCER
BOYS AND GIRLS AGE 5-6
Dribble, shoot, score! Kids will learn the fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting and improve basic soccer skills. The class encourages sportsmanship in non-competitive games. Fee includes a T-shirt. Chesterley Park, 3606 River Road. Cost: $30-$38. April 15 - May 6 (Wednesdays) 6-7 p.m.
For more information on all Yakima Parks & Rec programs, go to
SWIMMING - LIONS POOL
SWIM SESSIONS AND SWIM LESSONS
Indoor pool, open year-round. Recreational Swim - Fridays from 7- 8:30 p.m. Kids 50 cents, adults $1, families $3.75. Swimming lessons: Age 6 and older - $33 per
session, which is twice a week for two weeks. Also offers lessons for children as young as 6 months. Call 575-6046 for info. To register for swim lessons, go to yakimaparks.com/aquatics/
YMCA SPORTS
ITTY BITTY T-BALL
BOYS AND GIRLS AGE 3-6
YMCA member $55, Non-member $70. Registration: April 23-May 30. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School.
SPRING SOCCER
BOYS AND GIRLS AGE 3-6.
YMCA member $55, Non-member $70. Registration opens in March. Season: April- May.
For more info on all YMCA programs contact Gilberto Duran at 509-972-5273 or gduran@yakimaymca.org
SELAH PARKS & RECREATION
FLAG FOOTBALL
FIRST THROUGH SIXTH GRADE
Registration week is March 30-April 6. Practices start the week of April 20. Game season runs May 9- June 27. Cost is $87.50 per player.
For more information go to selahwa.gov/parks-and-recreation.
SOCCER AT THE FIELDHOUSE
LIL’ KICKERS
An award-winning child development program that uses soccer to help children ages 18 months to 12 years tackle important developmental milestones through age-appropriate and fun-filled activities. Classes are 50-minutes. For questions or more information, contact