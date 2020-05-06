Spending long hours with children — during school vacations or even a pandemic — can be exhausting. Take away their technology and you’re likely to hear, “There’s n-o-t-h-i-n-g to d-o-o-o-o!”
Some of the happiest memories my family has are of simple moments around home. There was the time my Dad agreed to climb down into a window well of our home (my “club house”) to sit on a wooden box and eat a peanut butter sandwich with me. One day, I tool a “nature walk” around the neighborhood with my five-year-old son when he was being homeschooled, watching his fascination as he’d pick up a horse chestnut or a beautiful leaf along the way. Another time, I staged a “dolls’ tea party” for my daughter, with special treats for us, and her dolls dressed for the occasion.
It doesn’t need to be expensive. It doesn’t need to take a lot of your time. However, planning a few simple activities can make the time go much faster — and make memories along the way!
Baking:
Baking is always a popular place to start. At home, you can control the ingredients which go into your creations, even substituting healthier choices. A project such as basic sugar cookies can keep youngsters amused, with mixing, cutting the dough into fun shapes, baking and then frosting. Web sites including allrecipes.com include instructions — and this site even has a short video, if your baking skills are a little rusty!
Making Playdough:
Playdough is a time-tested recipe for fun. If you have a mix of age ranges to entertain, get the older kids to supervise the younger ones. At familyeducation.com, you’ll find recipes for six kinds of pliable dough to mold and shape. Some recipes call for ingredients such as cream of tartar or alum, but others can be made with the simplest ingredients you already have at home.
Take a Virtual Tour:
If it isn’t possible to leave the house, consider taking a free virtual tour of an interesting site. Kidsactivitiesblog.com offers a chance to stand atop the Great Wall of China, explore a coral reef in the Bahamas, or visit ancient Greece. There are also silent views of everything from the White House, to the Smithsonian National Museum and Yankee Stadium.
A quick check of other virtual tour sites showed that some use “cookies” or have other restrictions, so read the instructions.
Online Art and Craft Classes:
Google “free online art classes for kids” and you’ll find a variety of choices. There are beginning drawing classes. Sewing and knitting offerings. All kinds of options. Some want you to sign up for a class. Some operate on Facebook. Others want to send you a box of materials. Some aren’t actually free. In doing an online search, I did come across a free cartoon drawing class. Access by searching ”free online kids art classes,” then selecting “Jerry’s Artarama,” and entering “kids cartoons.”
Theme Days:
To keep kids occupied, try a “theme day.” If one family member has a birthday, for example, you can designate a child to make colorful paper placemats for the occasion, while someone else helps with making a birthday cake, and everyone joins in to make a birthday card. The table can be decorated with flowers from the yard or a favorite object from around the house. Kids can make “coupon books” out of folded paper for gifts, with each page offering help with a chore, a hug, or another act of kindness. End the day with a favorite video or movie.
Outdoor Games:
Playing outdoor games is a great way to burn off excess energy. Help kids prepare for upcoming sports seasons by pitching a ball to your Little League player or kicking a soccer ball around the back yard. Walk around the neighborhood, taking time to talk with your kids, or even playing a game of “I Spy” along the way.
Play the ageless game of “Simon Says,” in which kids line up and one person gives instructions such as “touch your head” or “raise your right arm.” (If the leader says “Simon Says” before the instruction, everyone takes a step forward after completing the action. If the leader does not say “Simon Says” before the instruction, no one should do anything and those who do cannot take a step forward.) Check out verywellfamily.com for other ideas ranging from “Red Light, Green Light” to “Sardines” (a reverse hide-and-seek game) and “Crayon Rubbings” (a simple art project involving crayons and leaves or other objects such as tree trucks with interesting textures).
Indoor Games:
If the weather doesn’t allow kids to go outdoors, there are plenty of options for indoor games. Seeing the todaysparent.com suggestion of staging a treasure hunt brings back memories of doing this with my own children. The website suggests leaving a first clue, which refers kids to somewhere else in the house, in an easy-to-find spot, like the breakfast table. Then, they continue to follow a series of clues around the house, ending up with coins for their piggy banks or other small prizes.
Be sure to set some ground rules before you begin, mentioning, for example, that clues will NOT be in Mom and Dad’s room, next to Grandma’s fragile china or at the bottom of a flour sack! The todaysparent.com site also lists instructions for other activities such as pencil and paper games, indoor bowling, and listening games.
Maybe Just ONE Video Game!
Okay, we’re not suggesting “Grand Theft Auto” here, but there are some online activities for young children that are simple and fun. The Digital Playroom at mattel.com, for example, offers a variety of easy games and projects. You can print out Barbie pictures to color, or your child can load coal into Thomas the Tank Engine, match shapes, or design an outfit for Polly Pocket. These activities help sharpen skills ranging from hand-eye coordination to observation.
Read, Read, Read:
This is the perfect opportunity to read with your kids. Pick a favorite book and read out loud to younger children. Ask an older child to read out loud. Or just have a quiet time (remember what that was?) in which everyone reads silently or looks at pictures in their own book. The choices are endless.
No matter which activities you choose, remember, you are making memories. The gift of your time and attention is priceless! Don’t worry if the playdough turns out soggy, or the cookies are overbaked. It will just become a part of family lore that will bring smiles for years to come.