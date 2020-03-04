When I was 13 (1968) I almost died from the Hong Kong Flu. It became a pandemic and 34,000 people died that year. Thousands more were hospitalized. We did not have widespread flu vaccines then, and later, when they became more readily available, they were generally targeted only for people over age 65 or for those with lung or heart disease. Now, however, we have the benefit of having flu vaccines available for everyone over 6 months of age.
I remember having mumps and measles, both of which were miserable. My mom told me stories about polio from when my brother, who is a 10 years older than me, was a baby. It was a very frightening time, just 10 years previous.
When my son was an infant he had Rotavirus. He was premature and underweight, and he became very ill. We were able to keep him out of the hospital, but barely, and mainly because I knew how to care for him.
I caught B. pertussis (whooping cough) from a patient before there was a pertussis booster available for adults and had severe complications that lasted for months.
When you consider all of the above, life before vaccines was very different. These days we are blessed with scientists and their research that has given us vaccines to keep our kids, ourselves and our families safe and healthy.
Vaccines help the body get to “know” its enemies. They contain the killed or weakened germs or a part of the germs that cause disease. This stimulates our immune systems to produce antibodies to fight foreign particles, such as microorganisms and viruses that attack our bodies. The body is then equipped to fight off those diseases.
Today there is a hesitancy among some parents about having their children vaccinated. In turn, we are seeing a resurgence of diseases like measles and mumps. Measles is highly contagious and can cause complications for small children. The United States recently hit a 25-year high in the number of measles cases. Scientists, health care providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have worked very hard to achieve widespread immunity. In fact, since immunizations have become standard practice, many diseases have largely been eliminated.
Today, most adults with young children have not lived in a world without readily available vaccines. It is hard to appreciate what life was like before vaccines. That is why it is so very important to listen to health care professionals, such as your child’s primary care provider, to explain to you why vaccines are so important. There are rare complications or allergies to vaccines, but the autism scare has long ago been debunked.
Most of us would not like to go back to the days of pre-computers, pre-antibiotics, pre-Star Wars or Game of Thrones. Why would we want to go back to pre-vaccines? I don’t want pneumonia or shingles or influenza, so sign me up!