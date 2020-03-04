Odds and Ends

The SpongeBob Musical
March 8 at the Capitol Theater. Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom faces the total annihilation of their undersea world. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to enjoy the Broadway extravaganza that New York Magazine calls “effervescent candy for the spirit,” where the power of optimism really can save the world. For more info go to capitoltheatre.org
Capitol Kids Dino-Light
March 18 at the Capitol Theatre. A famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world. For more info go to capitoltheatre.org
Egg Hunt/Candy Dash
March 28 at the Yakima Fieldhouse. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Grab your basket and hop on over to the Fieldhouse and join us for all the egg-citement: Music, bouncy houses, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Age 3 and under: Egg hunt starts at 2 p.m. Kids 4-10 years old: Candy Dash starts at 2:45 p.m. Go to yakimaparks.com or call 509-575-6020 for more info.
Dozer Day
March 28-29 at the Yakima County Fairgrounds, Coca-Cola Grandstand. Kids get to ride and operate real dozers, excavators, cranes and more. There are pipe crawls, tire crawls and tractor rides. Dozer Day also offers police and fire department experiences. Advanced purchase price: $10 Adults, $8 kids 12 and under, $8 Seniors. Prices increase by $3 at the gate. Most activities inside the event are free. For more info, go to yakima.dozerday.org
Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con
April 17 & 18 at Legends Casino Hotel. 6 p.m. Join us at Legends Casino and Hotel as we welcome Bigfoot enthusiasts, researchers, and guests who share their experiences. This family-friendly event features vendors and local speakers. For more info and vendor applications, email: trena@yakima.org
Yakima Kids’ Fish-In
April 18 at Reflection Pond at Sarg Hubbard Park. Kids learn how to fish. Rod, reel, bait and T-shirt provided for the first 1,000 to sign up online. Fish are cleaned & bagged with ice on site. Pond stocked with 6,000 trout. Cost: $13. For more info, call 509-453-8280 or go to yakimagreenway.org
Parade of Gems
April 24, 25 & 26 at the Yakima County Fairgrounds. Featuring Special Displays on Mount St. Helens “A Blast From the Past: 40 Years After the Mountain Blew.” Kids will enjoy fascinating rock and gem displays including rough rock, finished jewelry, and cutting and polishing equipment. Gold panning, wire wrap, lapidary, grab bags and other activities for kids. Modern Living Building, Central Washington State Fair Grounds, 1301 South Fair Avenue. Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults $6, Students K-12 with ASB card and paid parent are free. For more info go to yakimarockclub.com
Old Steel Car Show
April 26 at Fullbright Park/Central Washington Ag Museum. It’s one of the first car shows of the year, featuring as many as 200 hot rods and vintage cars. Great family event with kids’ games, rides, exhibits and more. Free for spectators, no parking fee. 4508 Main Street, Union Gap. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrants: Pre-registration $15, day of event $20. For more info go to centralwaagmuseum.org