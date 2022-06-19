NEXT GAME
Opponent: Cascade League Showcase
When: 7:05 p.m. Monday
Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
SUNDUAY’S LINESCORE
Knights 3, Pippins 1
Yakima=000=000=10x=—=1=4=1
Corvallis=000=003=00x=—=3=5=0
Splaine, Frieders (7), Duke (8) and Borst. Gartrell, Kantola (6), Reynolds (7), Clark (7), DeSchryver (8), Ross and Quinn.
Yakima Valley highlights: Connor Coballes 1-4, 2b, run.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis=9=0=1.000
Bend=8=5=.615
Portland=6=3=.666
Ridgefield=8=6=.571
Cowlitz=8=7=.533
Walla Walla=6=6=.500
Springfield=6=11=.353
Yakima Valley=3=11=.214
Sunday’s games
Corvallis 3, Yakima Valley 1
Ridgefield 9, Cowlitz 8
Port Angeles 5, Walla Walla 3
Springfield 4, Bend 1
Portland 9, Edmonton 0
Edmonton at Portland, late
Monday’s games
Cascade League Showcase at Yakima Valley
Edmonton at Cowlitz
