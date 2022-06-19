NEXT GAME

Opponent: Cascade League Showcase

When: 7:05 p.m. Monday

Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

SUNDUAY’S LINESCORE

Knights 3, Pippins 1

Yakima=000=000=10x=—=1=4=1

Corvallis=000=003=00x=—=3=5=0

Splaine, Frieders (7), Duke (8) and Borst. Gartrell, Kantola (6), Reynolds (7), Clark (7), DeSchryver (8), Ross and Quinn.

Yakima Valley highlights: Connor Coballes 1-4, 2b, run.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis=9=0=1.000

Bend=8=5=.615

Portland=6=3=.666

Ridgefield=8=6=.571

Cowlitz=8=7=.533

Walla Walla=6=6=.500

Springfield=6=11=.353

Yakima Valley=3=11=.214

Sunday’s games

Corvallis 3, Yakima Valley 1

Ridgefield 9, Cowlitz 8

Port Angeles 5, Walla Walla 3 

Springfield 4, Bend 1

Portland 9, Edmonton 0

Edmonton at Portland, late

Monday’s games

Cascade League Showcase at Yakima Valley

Edmonton at Cowlitz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment