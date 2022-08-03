NEXT GAME

Opponent: Wenatchee.

When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Yakima County Stadium.

WEDNESDAY’S LINESCORE

AppleSox 8, Yakima Valley 3

Wenatchee=000=020=420=—=8=10=1

Yakima Valley=020=000=100=—=3=7=5

Ashworth, Watanabe (3), DeDonato (5) and Stransky; Grothues, Judd (7) and Villafor.

Yakima Valley highlights: Gabe Villafor 2-2, 2b, run; Kyle Williamson 2-2, HR; Owen Cobb 2b, run.

WCL STANDINGS

SOUTH

Second half

=W=L=Pct.

Corvallis=20=4=.833

Portland=17=7=.708

Yakima Valley=16=7=.696

Ridgefield14=9=.609

Cowlitz=11=12=.478

Bend=9=14=.391

Walla Walla=9=14=.391

Springfield=7=17=.292

Wednesday's Games

Wenatchee 8, Yakima Valley 3

Corvallis 5, Bend 4

Portland 6, Cowlitz 4

Ridgefield 11, Walla Walla 4

Port Angeles 5, Edmonton 3

Nanaimo 3, Springfield 2

Thursday’s games

Wenatchee at Yakima Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Cowlitz

Bent at Corvallis

Ridgefield at Walla Walla

Edmonton at Port Angeles

NEXT GAME

Opponent: Port Angeles.

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Civic Field.

FRIDAY’S LINESCORE

Pippins 3, Lefties 0

Yakima 001 001 010 — 3 7 1

Port Angeles 000 000 000 — 0 4 0

Leaverton, McCallum (7) and Borst. Paddack, Monson (8) and Briones.

Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliam; Blake Leaverton 6 IP, H, 4 BB, 4 K.

WCL STANDINGS

South

Second half W L Pct.

Portland 11 3 .786

Corvallis 10 4 .714

Yakima Valley 11 5 .688

Ridgefield 8 5 .615

Walla Walla 7 6 .538

Bend 7 8 .467

Springfield 6 9 .400

Cowlitz 4 9 .308

Friday’s gamesYakima 3, Port Angeles 0

Corvallis 2, Portland 1 (10 inn.)

Ridgefield 4, Cowlitz 2

Walla Walla 4, Wenatchee 3

Saturday’s gamesYakima Valley at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Corvallis

Ridgefield at Cowlitz

Wenatchee at Walla Walla

