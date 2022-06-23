NEXT GAME
Opponent: Portland.
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Where: Yakima County Stadium.
THURSDAY’S LINESCORES
Elks 5, Pippins 3
Yakima 000 201 0 — 3 9 1
Bend 000 122 x — 5 7 4
McCallum, O’Conner (5) and Olsson; Madariaga, Slominski (5), Brothers (6) and Sylvester.
YV highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, run; Spencer Shipman 2-3, run, SB, 2 RBI; Luke Rohleder 2-3.
Elks 7, Pippins 0
Bend 101 102 2 — 7 10 1
Yakima 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Schlect, Price and Burke; Grothues, Duke (4), Mattson (6) and Borst.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 11 1 .917
Bend 12 6 .666
Portland 8 5 .615
Ridgefield 10 7 .588
Cowlitz 9 9 .500
Walla Walla 7 8 .467
Springfield 6 12 .333
Yakima Valley 4 14 .222
Thursday’s gamesBend 5, Yakima Valley 3
Bend 7, Yakima Valley 0
Corvallis 9, Walla Walla 5
Portland 5, Ridgefield 0
Friday’s gamesPortland at Yakima, 7:05 p.m.
Walla Walla at Springfield
Bend at Cowlitz
Bellingham at Corvallis
Victoria at Ridgefield
