NEXT GAME

Opponent: Portland.

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Where: Yakima County Stadium.

THURSDAY’S LINESCORES

Elks 5, Pippins 3

Yakima 000 201 0 — 3 9 1

Bend 000 122 x — 5 7 4

McCallum, O’Conner (5) and Olsson; Madariaga, Slominski (5), Brothers (6) and Sylvester.

YV highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, run; Spencer Shipman 2-3, run, SB, 2 RBI; Luke Rohleder 2-3.

Elks 7, Pippins 0

Bend 101 102 2 — 7 10 1

Yakima 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Schlect, Price and Burke; Grothues, Duke (4), Mattson (6) and Borst.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 11 1 .917

Bend 12 6 .666

Portland 8 5 .615

Ridgefield 10 7 .588

Cowlitz 9 9 .500

Walla Walla 7 8 .467

Springfield 6 12 .333

Yakima Valley 4 14 .222

Thursday’s gamesBend 5, Yakima Valley 3

Bend 7, Yakima Valley 0

Corvallis 9, Walla Walla 5

Portland 5, Ridgefield 0

Friday’s gamesPortland at Yakima, 7:05 p.m.

Walla Walla at Springfield

Bend at Cowlitz

Bellingham at Corvallis

Victoria at Ridgefield

