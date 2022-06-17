NEXT GAME

Opponent: Corvallis

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

FRIDAY’S LINESCOREKnights 6, Pippins 3

Yakima 000 001 110 — 3 3 1

Corvallis 002 300 01x — 6 11 1

Grothues, Yeager (5), and Borst. Barron, Feist (6), Maylett (8), Wiese (9) and Leitgeb.

Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 1-3, 2b.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 7 0 1.000

Bend 8 4 .666

Portland 5 3 .625

Cowlitz 8 5 .615

Ridgefield 6 6 .500

Walla Walla 5 5 .500

Springfield 5 11 .313

Yakima Valley 3 9 .333

Friday’s gamesCorvallis, Yakima Valley

Cowlitz 8, Ridgefield 1

Walla Walla 4, Port Angeles 1

Bend 7, Springfield 1

Edmonton at Portland, ppd

Saturday’s gamesYakima Valley at Corvallis

Cowlitz at Ridgefield

Walla Walla at Port Angeles

Springfield at Bend

Edmonton at Portland

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment