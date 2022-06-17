NEXT GAME
Opponent: Corvallis
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
FRIDAY’S LINESCOREKnights 6, Pippins 3
Yakima 000 001 110 — 3 3 1
Corvallis 002 300 01x — 6 11 1
Grothues, Yeager (5), and Borst. Barron, Feist (6), Maylett (8), Wiese (9) and Leitgeb.
Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 1-3, 2b.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 7 0 1.000
Bend 8 4 .666
Portland 5 3 .625
Cowlitz 8 5 .615
Ridgefield 6 6 .500
Walla Walla 5 5 .500
Springfield 5 11 .313
Yakima Valley 3 9 .333
Friday’s gamesCorvallis, Yakima Valley
Cowlitz 8, Ridgefield 1
Walla Walla 4, Port Angeles 1
Bend 7, Springfield 1
Edmonton at Portland, ppd
Saturday’s gamesYakima Valley at Corvallis
Cowlitz at Ridgefield
Walla Walla at Port Angeles
Springfield at Bend
Edmonton at Portland
