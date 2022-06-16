NEXT GAME
Opponent: Corvallis
When: 6:35 p.m. Friday
Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
THURSDAY’S LINESCOREDrifters 5, Pippins 2
Yakima 002 000 00x — 2 4 3
Springfield 200 000 21x — 5 11 1
McCallum, Taudin-Chabot (7), Matson (8) and Olsson. Ruffo, Hernandez (7) and Crist.
Yakima Valley highlights: Caden Duke 1-4, 2b, run; Jackson Reed 1-4, 2b.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 6 0 1.000
Bend 7 4 .636
Portland 5 3 .625
Cowlitz 7 5 .583
Ridgefield 6 5 .545
Walla Walla 4 5 .429
Springfield 5 10 .333
Yakima Valley 3 8 .273
Thursday’s gamesSpringfield 5, Yakima Valley 2
Ridgefield 13, Edmonton 12
Corvallis 9, Cowlitz 0
Bend 9, Port Angeles 0
Friday’s gamesYakima Valley at Corvallis
Cowlitz at Ridgefield
Walla Walla at Port Angeles
Springfield at Bend
Edmonton at Portland
