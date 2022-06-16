NEXT GAME

Opponent: Corvallis

When: 6:35 p.m. Friday

Where: Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

THURSDAY’S LINESCOREDrifters 5, Pippins 2

Yakima 002 000 00x — 2 4 3

Springfield 200 000 21x — 5 11 1

McCallum, Taudin-Chabot (7), Matson (8) and Olsson. Ruffo, Hernandez (7) and Crist.

Yakima Valley highlights: Caden Duke 1-4, 2b, run; Jackson Reed 1-4, 2b.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 6 0 1.000

Bend 7 4 .636

Portland 5 3 .625

Cowlitz 7 5 .583

Ridgefield 6 5 .545

Walla Walla 4 5 .429

Springfield 5 10 .333

Yakima Valley 3 8 .273

Thursday’s gamesSpringfield 5, Yakima Valley 2

Ridgefield 13, Edmonton 12

Corvallis 9, Cowlitz 0

Bend 9, Port Angeles 0

Friday’s gamesYakima Valley at Corvallis

Cowlitz at Ridgefield

Walla Walla at Port Angeles

Springfield at Bend

Edmonton at Portland

