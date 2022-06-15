NEXT GAME

Opponent: Springfield

When: 6:35 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hamlin Sports Complex

WEDNESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 8, Drifters 2

Yakima 200 501 0xx — 8 6 1

Springfield 000 000 2xx — 2 7 4

Frieders, Matson (6), Duke (7), Shipman (8) and Borst. Evaniew, Chavez (4), Stoffel (5), Dryden (6), and Hays.

Yakima Valley highlights: Spencer Marenco; Jackson Reed; Tyler Frieders 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 K.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 5 0 1.000

Cowlitz 7 4 .636

Portland 5 3 .625

Bend 6 4 .600

Ridgefield 6 4 .600

Walla Walla 4 5 .429

Yakima Valley 3 7 .300

Springfield 4 10 .286

Wednesday’s gamesYakima Valley 8, Springfield 2

Ridgefield 11, Edmonton 4

Corvallis 4, Cowlitz 2

Port Angeles 5, Bend 4

Thursday’s gamesYakima Valley at Springfield

Edmonton at Ridgefield

Corvallis at Cowlitz

Bend at Port Angeles

