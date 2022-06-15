NEXT GAME
Opponent: Springfield
When: 6:35 p.m. Thursday
Where: Hamlin Sports Complex
WEDNESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 8, Drifters 2
Yakima 200 501 0xx — 8 6 1
Springfield 000 000 2xx — 2 7 4
Frieders, Matson (6), Duke (7), Shipman (8) and Borst. Evaniew, Chavez (4), Stoffel (5), Dryden (6), and Hays.
Yakima Valley highlights: Spencer Marenco; Jackson Reed; Tyler Frieders 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 K.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 5 0 1.000
Cowlitz 7 4 .636
Portland 5 3 .625
Bend 6 4 .600
Ridgefield 6 4 .600
Walla Walla 4 5 .429
Yakima Valley 3 7 .300
Springfield 4 10 .286
Wednesday’s gamesYakima Valley 8, Springfield 2
Ridgefield 11, Edmonton 4
Corvallis 4, Cowlitz 2
Port Angeles 5, Bend 4
Thursday’s gamesYakima Valley at Springfield
Edmonton at Ridgefield
Corvallis at Cowlitz
Bend at Port Angeles
