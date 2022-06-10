NEXT GAME

Opponent: Bend

When: 6:35 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vince Genna Stadium

FrIday’s LINESCORE

Elks 15, Pippins 5

Yakima 000 210 200 — 5 9 5

Bend 431 601 00x — 15 17 2

Wagner, Whelan (4), Yeager (5), Shipman (8) and Borst. Stedman, Quinlan (7), Brown (8) and Sylvester.

Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliam 2- 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Griggs 2-3, run;

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 3 0 1.000

Cowlitz 7 1 .875

Bend 5 1 .833

Ridgefield 4 2 .667

Portland 5 3 .625

Springfield 4 5 .444

Walla Walla 3 5 .375

Yakima Valley 1 6 .143

Friday’s games

Bend 15, Yakima Valley 5

Nanaimo 3, Ridgefield 1

Cowlitz 9, Walla Walla 3

Springfield at Wenatchee, ppd

Corvallis at Portland, ppd

Saturday’s games

Yakima Valley at Bend

Springfield at Wenatchee

Ridgefield at Nanaimo

Cowlitz at Walla Walla

Corvallis at Portland

