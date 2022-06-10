NEXT GAME
Opponent: Bend
When: 6:35 p.m. Saturday
Where: Vince Genna Stadium
FrIday’s LINESCORE
Elks 15, Pippins 5
Yakima 000 210 200 — 5 9 5
Bend 431 601 00x — 15 17 2
Wagner, Whelan (4), Yeager (5), Shipman (8) and Borst. Stedman, Quinlan (7), Brown (8) and Sylvester.
Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliam 2- 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Griggs 2-3, run;
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 3 0 1.000
Cowlitz 7 1 .875
Bend 5 1 .833
Ridgefield 4 2 .667
Portland 5 3 .625
Springfield 4 5 .444
Walla Walla 3 5 .375
Yakima Valley 1 6 .143
Friday’s games
Bend 15, Yakima Valley 5
Nanaimo 3, Ridgefield 1
Cowlitz 9, Walla Walla 3
Springfield at Wenatchee, ppd
Corvallis at Portland, ppd
Saturday’s games
Yakima Valley at Bend
Springfield at Wenatchee
Ridgefield at Nanaimo
Cowlitz at Walla Walla
Corvallis at Portland
