NEXT GAME
Opponent: Springfield.
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Where: Yakima County Stadium.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division W L Pct.
Corvallis 13 5 .722
Bend 15 9 .625
Ridgefield 14 9 .609
Portland 11 8 .579
Walla Walla 10 11 .476
Cowlitz 10 13 .435
Springfield 9 15 .375
Yakima Valley 7 17 .292
Thursday’s games
Walla Walla 5, Yakima 3
Springfield 3, Corvallis 1
Cowlitz at Victoria, late
Portland 4, Ridgefield 3
Friday’s games
Springfield at Yakima Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Port Angeles at Corvallis
Kelowna at Walla Walla
Cowlitz at Kamloops
Bend at Wenatchee
Victoria at Portland
THURSDAY’S LINESCORE
Sweets 5, Pippins 3
Yakima 000 000 001 — 3 7 0 Walla Walla 000 031 10x — 5 8 5
Rice, Sweeney (6) and Borst; Wilson, Flores (6), Solomon (7) and Spear.
Yakima Valley highlights: Simpson 2-3; Ryberg 2-4.
