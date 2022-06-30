NEXT GAME

Opponent: Springfield.

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Where: Yakima County Stadium.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division W L Pct.

Corvallis 13 5 .722

Bend 15 9 .625

Ridgefield 14 9 .609

Portland 11 8 .579

Walla Walla 10 11 .476

Cowlitz 10 13 .435

Springfield 9 15 .375

Yakima Valley 7 17 .292

Thursday’s games

Walla Walla 5, Yakima 3

Springfield 3, Corvallis 1

Cowlitz at Victoria, late

Portland 4, Ridgefield 3

Friday’s games

Springfield at Yakima Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Port Angeles at Corvallis

Kelowna at Walla Walla

Cowlitz at Kamloops

Bend at Wenatchee

Victoria at Portland

THURSDAY’S LINESCORE

Sweets 5, Pippins 3

Yakima 000 000 001 — 3 7 0 Walla Walla 000 031 10x — 5 8 5

Rice, Sweeney (6) and Borst; Wilson, Flores (6), Solomon (7) and Spear.

Yakima Valley highlights: Simpson 2-3; Ryberg 2-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment