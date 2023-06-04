LONGVIEW — The Yakima Valley Pippins held host Cowlitz to four hits and got an early offensive boost from standout returnee Spencer Shipman on Sunday as they topped the Black Bears 6-2, taking two of three games in their first West Coast League series of the season.
Shipman, a 2022 all-West Coast League infielder who suffered a knee injury this spring while playing for Yakima Valley College, smacked a two-out, two-run home run in the third inning to give the Pippins the lead for good at 2-1.
YV added four runs over the next two innings to build a 6-1 lead, then survived a brief Bears rally in the eighth inning that brought home one run but could have been worse.
A two-on, two-out single to right by Bears center fielder Carter Monda scored one run in the eighth, and the ball wound up in the hands of catcher Gio Melchione after a relay. But baserunner Wren Cecil, who had been on first base when Monda singled, was tagged out after Melchione fired the ball to Shipman, ending the threat.
Pippins pitchers Derek McNary (1-0), Evan Hamberger and Devyn Hernandez combined for the aforementioned four hits, three walks and five strikeouts. McNary settled down after a somewhat shaky start when Bears right fielder Chase Elliot led off with a walk, took second on a groundout to third base, then stole third base before scoring on a sacrifice fly. Cleanup batter Noah Fields then singled — the only base hit McNary would allow over 5 2-3 innings — but Vinny Salvione struck out swinging to end the inning.
McNary left the game with two outs and a runner on second base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hamberger ended the threat by getting a ground-ball out, then followed with a scoreless seventh inning before the Bears scored their single run in the eighth.
Hernandez gave up one hit and struck out two in the ninth.
Melchione got an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. Gavin Ludlow then relieved Bears starter Colby Scheuber, and third baseman Beck Maguire greeted him with a two-run single, giving the Pippins a 5-1 lead. A double-play grounder ended the threat.
DH Tommy Eisenstat’s RBI single in the fifth provided YV’s final run.
The Pippins have Monday off and will host six-time defending WCL champion Corvallis for three games starting Tuesday at Yakima County Stadium.
First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.