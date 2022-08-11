Yakima Valley proved it’s a different team from the one that lost all six regular season games to Corvallis by a combined score of 38-6.
The Pippins held on for a 7-6 win in Game 1 at home and nearly knocked the five-time defending West Coast League champions out of the playoffs in a 5-3 Game 2 loss at Goss Stadium. Starting pitchers Daniel Charron and Liam McCallum mostly kept the Knights’ bats in check, giving up just four earned runs in 12 combined innings.
Jaxon Sorenson, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday, said Charron initially planned to leave after his last start on Aug. 2 against Wenatchee. But the Central Washington signee decided to stick around and help a depleted Yakima Valley pitching staff.
Charron pitched gave up six runs in an 8-0 loss to Corvallis on June 5 but he rolled through the first four innings Tuesday, giving up just two hits. Two errors on one play in the fifth allowed Corvallis to score twice and set up a third for the Knights before the Pippins escaped, clinging to a one-run lead.
“Early on that might have led to a snowball and gave up eight, 10 runs, but now we’re just next pitch,” Krustangel said. “I think that’s been a difference in our mindset is just looking at the future and not so much what happened in the past.”
The offense responded by scoring in the bottom of the fifth on Jake Borst’s single, extending the catcher’s hitting streak to eight games. A Connor Coballes RBI single and Yakima Valley’s signature double steal with runners on first and third added two more runs in the sixth, putting the Pippins back ahead by four.
They still nearly lost their lead in the eighth, when Tyler Quinn’s fly ball went over the left fielder’s head with runners on second and third. But a bad jump and an efficient relay throw allowed Coballes to throw out the tying run at the plate.
Defense let Yakima Valley down on Wednesday, when a potential double play ball in the eighth inning found its way into left field. Three batters later the tying run scored with two outs and Spencer Scott’s two-out single delivered the final blow.
Catcher Jake Borst gave Yakima Valley an early lead and its first hit on one swing with a two-run homer in the second inning. After the Knights tied the game in the third, Spencer Shipman put the Pippins back in front with an RBI double in the sixth.
Kaden Segel entered the game and struck out Borst to end the threat, then retired nine straight to pick up the win. McCallum settled for a no-decision after pitching a season-best seven innings, allowing only two hits while holding Corvallis scoreless over his final four frames.
The two teams met in Corvallis again for a decisive Game 3, with the winner scheduled to face Ridgefield or Portland in a loser-out divisional title game on Saturday. For full coverage, go to yakimaherald.com/sports or check out the YHR’s eEdition.
