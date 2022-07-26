PORT ANGELES — The deeper into the summer Tyler Frieders goes, the better he gets.
Yakima Valley’s ace went the distance for a three-hit shutout as the Pippins closed out a series sweep over the Port Angeles Lefties with a 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Civic Field.
Frieders threw 112 pitches over nine innings, walked two and struck out four while pushing his season record to 5-1.
Not allowing a hit until a single with one out in the sixth inning, the former Yakima Valley College standout lowered his ERA to 2.91. He’s allowed only two earned runs in his last 38 innings.
Connor Coballes supported that stellar effort nicely, going 4-for-4 with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Henry Gargus hit his seventh double of the season and scored a run, and Spencer Shipman picked up his ninth two-bagger and also scored a run as the Pippins collected 10 hits. Andrew Walters was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Stretching its win streak to four games, Yakima Valley moved to 13-5 in the South Division’s second half. Corvallis edged Portland 4-3 to remain percentage points ahead of the Pippins at 12-4.
Yakima Valley returned home to start a nine-game homestand on Tuesday with a nonleague game against the Northwest Star Nighthawks. For details of that game, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
On Saturday in Port Angeles, the Pippins clinched their fifth straight series win with a 4-3 victory.
Yakima Valley took a 4-0 lead in the second after red-hot Owen McWilliam blasted a three-run homer with two outs. He finished the day 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to four games and played a critical role in a wild bottom of the seventh.
Reliever Daniel Charron found himself in a jam when a walk and an error put two runners on with just one out. But the umpires debated for 20 minutes before calling the second runner out when they determined he wasn’t in the lineup, and then McWilliam fielded the second of back-to-back singles in time to threw a man out at home and end the inning.
McWilliam’s single in the fourth turned out to be Yakima Valley’s last hit. Davis grad Henry Gargus singled and scored in the second, giving him at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games.
Lefthander Michael Splaine retired the first nine batters he faced and struck out seven in five innings. He ran into problems when he struggled to find the strike zone in the fourth and fifth, allowing Port Angeles to score three runs on two hits.
