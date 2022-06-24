Missed opportunities cost Yakima Valley multiple chances to come back in its series opener against Portland on Friday night.
The Pippins collected plenty of baserunners but struggled to hit safely in the most important moments of a 9-7 loss. They went 1-for-7 with no RBI with runners in scoring position in the sixth through eighth innings, leaving 12 men on base.
A two-run double by Yakima Valley catcher Jake Borst tied the game in the second inning and he got a chance bring the Pippins back again with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh. Instead, three straight batters struck out to preserve Portland’s 8-5 lead.
Yakima Valley scored two more runs when the right fielder dropped Shayne Simpson’s two-out line drive in the second inning. He scored an unearned run of his own in the sixth thanks to the first of two bases-loaded walks, but it wasn’t enough to overcome six unearned runs for Portland thanks to three Pippins errors.
They played the second game of their series with Portland Saturday night. A recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
WV’s Schlect dominates PippinsWest Valley’s Conner Schlect, who played for the Rams a year ago before moving on to Tacoma Community College, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and led the Bend Elks to a 7-0 victory and a sweep of the Yakima Valley Pippins on Thursday.
The Elks won the opener 5-3 and took three of four in the series.
In the nightcap of two seven-inning games, making up a rainout in Bend last week, Schlect retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed only Seth Ryberg’s single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
He got his fourth strikeout to start the seventh inning and was then lifted after throwing 75 pitches.
With four previous relief appearances for the Elks, Schlect now has a 2.13 ERA over 12.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and six walks. In Thursday’s gem, he walked only one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.