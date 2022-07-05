This is the time of year when I get this urge to pack up a light fishing rod and reel, a sleeping bag, small tent and a couple of days’ worth of food and head up a forest trail to one of the hike-in lakes in the Cascades.
Luckily, if I wait long enough, the urge subsides and I save myself from a lot of sore muscles and mosquito bites.
Actually, making a backpacking trip into a high mountain lake can be great fun. It is always much cooler at the higher elevations and the trout in the lakes are frequently in a biting mood.
And, there is nothing better than waking up to the sounds of a forest, rolling out of a sleeping bag, catching a nice trout or two and then frying them up over an open fire for breakfast. There is something about the whole experience that sort of rekindles the primal instincts, bringing out the long-recessed hunter and gatherer gene that most of us still retain.
In all honesty, it has been a number of years since I have actually strapped on the backpack, loaded with all of the necessities for a couple of days in the wild. But the last time I did go on a backpack fishing trip it was fun. That is, if you don’t count the half-day that I spent lost, and almost being toted off by some extremely large and aggressive mosquitoes.
If I remember correctly (I have tried to block some of the trip from my memory), a friend and I decided to hike into a no-name lake that he had seen during an elk hunt the previous fall. We parked at the trailhead, strapped on our gear and headed out, or more correctly, headed up.
We walked uphill for what seemed like hours (This is part of the trip that I am a little foggy on because I know I wasn’t getting the right amount of oxygen to my brain). Now, I may have been hallucinating but on the climb up the trail we came upon three very confused mountain goats.
Their look said they had no idea what human beings were, or what we were doing at this altitude.
When at last we reached the top of the mountain I thought my lungs were going to explode. If I hadn’t been struggling so desperately for my next breath I would have wanted to plant a flag and maybe even yodel.
The reason we were hiking to this no-name lake is because it was a no-name lake. Stories abound about high mountain no-name lakes that are chuck full of big cutthroat and rainbow trout.
Anglers dream about discovering one of these lakes just loaded with fish so hungry that if you flick a potato chip out there the trout will boil on it like a pack of ravenous piranha.
That image of a pristine lake, never before fished, was what kept me going. Uphill and down, through blowdowns and pucker brush. The thought of big trout just waiting for me to toss a fly or spinner out to them made me soldier on.
A few hours later, when we finally made it to the lake, I didn’t care if it had a name or not. I didn’t care if that was our ultimate destination lake or not.
I really didn’t even care if it had fish in it or not. I was ready to set up camp and do anything but hike.
As it turned out, there were fish in the lake. They weren’t monsters, but they were pretty nice.
And they were eager to hit whatever we threw at them. In no time at all we had enough trout for dinner.
The next morning, in a few casts we had enough trout for breakfast. We didn’t have trout for lunch.
We were no longer at the lake come lunchtime.
The evening that we arrived at the lake there was a nice breeze blowing. And it was blowing when we woke up early the next morning.
When the wind finally died down shortly after our fried trout breakfast, that’s when they came. Mosquitoes, by the thousands.
“Dang, I knew I should have thrown in the bug spray,” my friend said, almost under his breath.
That’s all I needed to hear. I love to fish, but I absolutely HATE mosquitoes.
The hike back to the truck was fairly uneventful except for the wrong turn up a canyon, one canyon too soon. I have no idea where we would have ended up if we would’ve kept going, but when we finally figured out we were going in the wrong direction, and backtracked along a shale rock slide slope, through a couple of blackberry tangles back to the right canyon, we had spent a few “extra” hours out “enjoying” the flora and fauna.
July is a great time to take a hike into some of the high mountain lakes of the Central Cascades. Most provide some decent fishing in cool mountain air.
If you go, don’t forget some bug spray and a GPS unit. It’ll save you some extraneous worrying, scratching and hiking.
I’ve had the urge to go find that lake with no-name again. Who knows how big the fish might be now?
But then I think about it for a few minutes, and thankfully, the urge passes.
