Phill Fossum was born in Yakima and went to grade school at Lower Naches Elementary. He enrolled at Eisenhower High School where he wrestled and played tennis. While a senior at Eisenhower, his life was changed forever when he received an appointment to the Annapolis Naval Academy. He went from being a talented local athlete to being a Naval officer with a national impact.
While attending Annapolis, Phill majored in engineering and lettered as a player on the NCAA 1967 National Collegiate Championship squash team. Following graduation with a Bachelor of Science in engineering, he was selected for jet pilot training and was stationed in Florida where he also earned a master’s degree in aerospace systems engineering at the University of West Florida.
Following flight training, he was assigned to NAS Whidbey Island to fly the A-6 Intruder jet-bomber. Phill did 12 years active and 12 years Reserve duty in the Navy and retired as a Navy captain. He was a front-line Navy bomber pilot completing 103 combat missions on two tours to Vietnam and logged over 500 carrier landings in the A-6 Intruder. He also served three years as an admiral’s aide and pilot for a senior Navy Admiral. As a Reserve Officer, he commanded the USS Nimitz Naval Air Reserve Unit which is the largest Naval Air Reserve Unit west of the Mississippi and north of California.
His service awards included two individual Air Medals, seven Strike/Flight Air Medals, 13 Navy Commendation Medals with Combat “V”, a Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Ribbon, plus other personal and unit awards.
Upon leaving the Navy in 1980, Phill went to work as an executive aide in Washington, D.C., for his former boss, Admiral Freeman, who had just been named to head the General Services Administration by President Carter. One of Phill’s collateral duties was White House liaison, which meant he attended monthly meetings in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. In 1981, Phill and family moved to Yakima to join Fossum Orchards Inc. in the Gleed area which they owned from 1991 to 2001.
His community activities have included coaching youth sports for his children and grandchildren, membership on community boards and leadership with Rotary clubs in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. He enjoys boating, snow skiing, pickleball, snorkeling, hiking and driving.
