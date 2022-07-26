SELAH — A pair of doubles and a lockdown relief effort left one team unbeaten in the Junior Legion state tournament on Monday.
And that would be the host Yakima Valley Peppers.
Connor Speer and Evan Ancira doubled in all five runs in the fifth inning as the Peppers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Kennewick Phantoms 6-4 at Carlon Park’s Archer Stadium.
Hudson Fries, Rowdy Mullins and Speer combined to allow just one hit over the final 4.1 innings, giving their team a chance to rally after the Phantoms jumped ahead 4-0 in the third inning.
Speer’s two-run double brought the Peppers within 4-3 in the fifth, and with two outs and a full count Ancira delivered the big blow — a three-run double to left for the lead.
Mullins retired six straight batters before issuing a walk in the sixth. Speer came on for the final out and then, after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh, he retired the next three batters with a strikeout to end the game.
With the tournament reduced to four teams, the Peppers were 3-0 heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Lynden Lightning.
Kennewick played Coeur d’Alene in the elimination game at 4 p.m. For details of those games, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
In Monday’s loser-out games, Coeur d’Alene beat Centralia 13-9 and Lynden ousted Mead 10-2.
Kennewick 004 000 0 — 4 3 0
Yakima Valley 000 150 x — 6 6 2
Poland, Thompkins and Driver. Busey, Fries (3), Mullins (4), Speer (6) and Renteria.
YV highlights: Connor Speer 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI, 1.1 IP, 0 hits; Jonathan Rominger 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Evan Ancira 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Rowdy Mullins 2 IP, 0 hits, 2 K.
Sunday’s game
Yakima Valley 12, Centralia 1, 6 innings. YV highlights: Brendan Berk CG, 6 IP, ER, 4 K; Anthony Renteria 1-3, 3 RBI; Mason Bailey 3b, 2 RBI; Jonathan Romonger 2-4, run; Beau Benjamin 1-2, 2 runs.
Saturday’s game
Yakima Valley 8, Mead 5. YV highlights: Jonathan Rominger 5.2 IP, 5 K, BB, 2 ER; Connor Speer IP, K, 1-3, 2 runs; James Hull 2-4.
