The defending state champion Yakima Valley Peppers beat the Kennewick Dusters 6-2 Sunday to capture the district championship and earn the region’s No. 1 seed at next week’s Junior Legion state championship.
Hudson Fries led the way with four hits and two RBI, including a two-run single to put the Peppers ahead 5-2 in the top of the seventh. The designated hitter from West Valley came around to score on a wild pitch and also singled to set up a two-run error that tied the game in the second inning.
Yakima Valley (43-5) took the lead on a wild pitch in the fourth and held on for its 13th straight win. Rowdy Mullins shut out the Dusters over his final four innings and recorded five strikeouts without issuing any walks.
Colby Graham added two hits and a run for the Peppers, who finished the regular season 11-1 in the AA North Division. They’ll face Area 3’s No. 6 seed in the first round of the state tournament Saturday at Burlington-Edison, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.
YV highlights: Rowdy Mullins 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 K, 0 BB; Hudson Fries 4-5, run, 2 RBI; Colby Graham 2-3, run; Keaton Pitzer 1-3, 2b, run.
