The Yakama Nation is working on plans for a network of trails throughout the lower Valley to address pedestrian safety issues.
The Heritage Connectivity Trails would span 150 miles, reaching Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish and White Swan. They would incorporate cultural designs of the Yakama Nation and the Yakima Valley, and be usable by foot, bicycle, skateboard and more. The proposal was announced Friday morning in Toppenish.
Yakima County has the highest number of fatalities for Alaska Natives and American Indians in the state, according to data collected by the Yakama Nation in partnership with the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board.
In the past 10 years, 350 pedestrians have been injured in collisions and another 22 have died on Highway 97 between Union Gap and Satus Pass, according to the tribe.
That’s in part due to lack of sidewalks or safe pedestrian paths, said HollyAnna Littlebull, the traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation’s department of natural resources engineering.
Littlebull showed photos of the dangers pedestrians face during a presentation to the Yakama Nation Tribal Council Friday morning.
One photo showed a wheelchair-bound woman steering along the side of a road with no sidewalk, slowly veering into oncoming traffic. Several other photos showed adults and students crossing busy streets between oncoming cars. And a series of photos following one woman showed her pushing a stroller holding two children along 6.4 miles of road on her way to and from the Wapato Head Start office, where there was no safe place to walk for the majority of her journey.
Pedestrian injuries and deaths have spanned the various ends of Yakama Nation roadways. But the epicenter of the incidents is along the highway in Toppenish, said Littlebull. The majority of incidents happen between 4-8 p.m. About 80% of fatalities and serious injuries occur between 4 p.m. and 5 a.m., she said.
Now, the Yakama Nation has a plan to remedy that.
The fix
The tribe is coordinating with over 20 agencies to connect planned paths and road infrastructure — like the anticipated roundabouts north of Toppenish and Wapato, or planned trails in cities throughout the reservation.
“Toppenish already has a plan (for a trail), and Wapato has a plan and Union Gap has a plan, and if we can fill those gaps in between, then that provides a larger safety corridor,” said Littlebull.
The Yakama Nation received a grant from the National Park Service that supports the planning and data collection process. Over the next 18 months, Littlebull said she hopes to create a strategy for connecting trails from Union Gap to Mabton, Goldendale, Wapato, Toppenish and Fort Simcoe. Once the plan is approved by the tribal council, her department will pursue funding and begin forming the footpath connections.
It’s a plan that she imagines will cost millions of dollars, and she already has her eye out for funding opportunities. But she called the vision a “long-range plan,” which will take at least five years to fully realize.
She said the initial focus will be in Toppenish, where the biggest problem is.
It's a priority for the community, according to a 2019 poll, which found 90% of more than 500 tribal members and people living on Yakama Nation land rated pedestrian safety as their highest priority.
Looking forward
Toppenish City Manager Lance Hoyt said it was important to get the word out on the Heritage Connectivity Trails proposal to garner community support and proactively tie together developments by federal, state, city and local transportation agencies.
“It’s pretty tough to come in after a road’s been done and add a trail to it, but in the planning stages, if it’s included, it can be part of that,” Hoyt said. “As (different agencies) do projects piece by piece, we need to allow for this trail system to be added.”
Hoyt said the city of Toppenish and the Yakama Nation had been discussing a coordinated network of trails for roughly five years, but that the prospect was now picking up momentum.
“In all of our pathway projects, the biggest concern is pedestrian safety and connectivity within the city limits to services, schools, recreational activities,” Hoyt said. “So this goes hand-in-hand with that. The city of Toppenish is very honored to be able to work with the Yakama Nation to work on this at a grander scale, because we’re all residents of the Yakama Indian Reservation.”
Alexandra Stone, a National Park Service landscape architect working with the Yakama Nation on the planning process, said the effort reflected a common desire across communities nationwide to have better connectivity. But she said there was a sense of urgency on Yakama Nation.
“We’ve worked in environments where they’re saying, ‘We actually just want to be able to get to our friends and our neighbors and our families,’” she said. “So that desire to be connected is not uncommon. I would say the urgency around the safety issues is more the exception. Not that it’s safe in other places, it’s just that people don’t get out and walk. They don’t have as much need to be in harm’s way.”
There are significant benefits to trails beyond traffic safety.
Trails are proven to contribute significantly to the state economy, for example. Two studies released by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office in January showed that $8.2 billion of the state’s economy was created by trails, with medical costs in the state reduced by more than $390 million each year by trail-based health improvements. Trails support 81,000 jobs each year, the studies found.
Cultural connectivity
The network would also promote cultural connectivity, with historical and cultural elements of both the Yakama Nation and the entire Yakima Valley incorporated into the development. The tribe hopes that community groups will adopt portions of the trails.
Stone said the collaboration and cultural element of the project were a joy to witness.
“The Yakama Nation (is) reaching out and wanting to feel connected to the rest of the Valley, so that’s just a really rewarding environment to be working in,” she said. “People are building connections.”
Littlebull said the proposal has been well received by the local community and beyond, so far. Already, she has been invited to speak at both state- and national-level conferences about the plan in the hope of other reservations creating similar systems, she said.
“The ultimate dream that we really would like to have, once we address the safety issues within the reservation, is ... connecting traditional trade routes,” she said. “Yakama Nation to Chehalis, or Yakama Nation to Warm Springs or to Umatilla or to Colville. That would solidify our history literally in concrete, saying, ‘This is a traditional trade route.’”