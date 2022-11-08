Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray won a sixth term Tuesday night, defeating her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, a victory that will place Murray among the longest-serving senators in American history.
Murray had 57% of the vote Tuesday.
In a race that had state and national Republicans excited about a potential upset, Smiley would need to win 60% of the estimated remaining votes to break even, according to a Seattle Times analysis.
The Seattle Times called the race for Murray shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday
The crowd at the Bellevue Westin chanted “Patty, Patty, Patty” as Murray walked onstage just before 9 p.m.
“You guys, we did it. We did it!” she said. “All of you who knocked on doors and made phone calls, donated and texted or just watched. You threw yourself into this fight to keep our democracy a democracy.”
Murray ran up huge margins in King County, the state’s largest, winning more than 74% of the vote there Tuesday. That, combined with leads in the state’s next two largest counties, Pierce and Snohomish, easily outpaced Smiley’s dominance in the eastern part of the state.
Smiley didn’t concede Tuesday night, telling a crowd “It ain’t over, it ain’t over,” because, she said, half the votes remain to be counted.
“I am an eternal optimist,” she said. “We’re confident that when every legal vote is counted, that we could turn the tide here in Washington state.”
While Murray never trailed in a single public poll, the race was seen as highly competitive, with the polling margin narrowing as the election approached. Smiley out-fundraised the longtime incumbent down the stretch, and outside national groups from both parties poured in more than $20 million collectively.
Murray spent more than $20 million and Smiley more than $14 million, the most expensive congressional race in Washington’s history.
With control of the Senate still in doubt Tuesday night — races in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Utah and Wisconsin remained uncalled — Democrats almost certainly needed to hold Murray’s seat to boost their chances of at least keeping the chamber in a 50-50 split. Murray will become the fourth-most senior senator next year and, if the Democrats hold the chamber, could be in line to chair the powerful appropriations committee.
The two candidates worked together, briefly, a few years ago to pass legislation to help veterans’ caregivers. Murray, in a speech on the Senate floor, called Smiley an “amazing advocate” for the program, and Smiley, in a since-deleted Facebook post, called Murray’s work “truly remarkable!”
But the campaign quickly turned negative. The two met twice on the debate stage in recent weeks, with Smiley largely on the attack, and repeatedly reminding voters of Murray’s 30 years in office. Murray repeatedly warned that putting Republicans in power could lead to a national abortion ban. And Smiley blamed Murray for rapes, carjackings, murders and overdoses.
A former preschool teacher and one-term state senator, Murray, 72, first won election to the Senate in 1992, campaigning as a “mom in tennis shoes,” an image she has sought to maintain even as she’s become one of the most powerful Democratic legislators in the Capitol.
Murray, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, campaigned on protecting and codifying abortion rights. She sought to link Smiley, who says she is “pro-life” but would vote against a federal abortion ban, to national Republicans, particularly former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
She highlighted Democratic successes on health care affordability — allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, capping the price of insulin for Medicare enrollees and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Smiley, 41, a Pasco native, had an uphill battle: No Republican has been elected to the Senate from Washington since Slade Gorton in 1994.
A former nurse and veterans’ advocate, and more recently a public speaker and consultant, Smiley sold herself as a fresh face for voters tired of the longtime incumbent. Billing herself the “new mom in town,” she leaned heavily on her personal story — her husband was blinded by a suicide bomber in Iraq and she quit her job to care and advocate for him as he remained in the military.
Her campaign, like those of many Republicans across the country, focused on crime and inflation, seeking to motivate voters dissatisfied with President Joe Biden and the state of the nation. She sought to tie Murray to the defund police movement. Murray never joined calls to cut police funding.
Murray has said her top priorities in a sixth term would be protecting abortion rights, passing legislation to expand access to affordable child care and passing voting rights legislation.
Murray, Tuesday night, said Biden called to congratulate her.
“Thank you, Joe, and by the way, we now need to get childcare done,” she said.
Smiley said she wants to “rein in” federal spending, but largely declined to detail the programs she would cut.
Seattle Times staff reporters Taylor Blatchford, Mike Lindblom and Manuel Villa contributed to this report.
David Gutman: 206-464-2926 or dgutman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @davidlgutman.
