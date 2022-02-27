Tiffany Smiley has never held elected office, or even run for one, but in 2022 she’s taking on one of Washington state’s most powerful politicians.
Smiley, a veterans advocate from Pasco, has emerged as the likely Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat who is seeking a sixth term this fall.
Since declaring her candidacy in April, Smiley has raised more than $2.5 million — five times the amount raised by Murray’s 2016 challenger, former state GOP Chair Chris Vance, during his entire campaign.
She’s been endorsed by national Republican leaders looking to expand the midterm map, taking advantage of inflation angst and President Joe Biden’s weak approval ratings to take back a Senate majority.
As a political newcomer, Smiley’s chief task is to boost her own name recognition while convincing voters that Murray’s long Senate tenure has put her out of touch with ordinary people.
“Patty Murray has been in office for almost 30 years. I was 11 years old in Washington state when she was first elected, and it’s time for change,” Smiley said in an interview last week as she swung through the Seattle area to help train campaign volunteers.
Smiley, 40, is a former nurse whose life was forever altered in 2005, when her husband and high school sweetheart, Scotty, was severely wounded by a suicide bomber while on an Army deployment to Iraq. Shrapnel left him permanently blinded.
Smiley, then 23, quit her job to become a full-time caregiver and advocate for her husband, battling a sometimes maddening military bureaucracy and going on to push for better medical care for all served by Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.
Scotty Smiley went on to be the first blind active duty Army officer, and the couple built a motivational-speaking business out of their experiences. She met with then-President Donald Trump in 2017 to offer advice on improving the VA.
Smiley says those experiences, as well as her role as a concerned mother to three boys, qualify her to represent Washington in the U.S. Senate, portraying herself as a common sense problem-solver.
“I have a track record of taking on hard challenges and working with a variety of people to accomplish the mission,” she said.
Murray, 71, was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has risen to become its sixth most senior member and third-ranking Democrat. She chairs the powerful Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and sits on the Appropriations Committee, allowing her to direct billions of dollars in federal spending to Washington.
Asked whether Washington state benefits from Murray’s seniority, Smiley said, “I’m very positive I could do the same for Washington. I’m not here to take anything away. I’m here to add to Washington.”
In highlighting her fight for veterans care, Smiley is taking on an issue that Murray has also championed for decades.
In 2018, Smiley praised Murray’s veterans work in a pair of Facebook posts, posing with her in a photo, and calling her support of veteran caregivers “truly remarkable!” The posts have since been deleted or hidden. In the interview, Smiley said, “I’ll work with anyone to advance a cause for our veterans.”
Smiley has so far campaigned on broad themes with few specifics.
She argues Murray has grown aloof and even invisible to most Washingtonians. The state’s senior senator has been known for shunning in-person town halls even before the COVID-19 pandemic, preferring more controlled events with friendly audiences.
“We need to get back to the real grassroots and a senator for the people, and not just siding with Joe Biden every time,” Smiley said.
Smiley slams Murray and other Democrats for the recent spike in inflation — the highest in four decades — saying it is eating away at family budgets.
In a statement through her campaign, Murray said she goes to work in Washington, D.C., “thinking constantly about what I can do to lower costs for people in Washington state and give them some breathing room, whether it’s a young family just getting started in Tacoma or a senior living on a fixed income in Spokane.
“That’s why I fought to pass one of the largest middle-class tax cuts in history just last year; it’s why I am still fighting to dramatically lower costs for things like child care, health coverage, and prescription drugs.”
Smiley says Democrats have led an irresponsible spending binge, pointing to the national debt that has topped $30 trillion. She opposes the Democrats’ stalled “Build Back Better” plan, which would spend $2 trillion on an array of child care, climate and social programs.
But Smiley declined to name any current federal program or area of spending she would cut, and at times talked about expanding government aid for the benefit of schoolchildren. She also said she wants to cut taxes.
Democrats are already working to paint Smiley as too extreme, linking her to Trump and hammering at her views on abortion.
In October, Smiley told reporters she backed a controversial Texas law banning virtually all abortions, and allowing private citizens to sue doctors or anyone assisting in an abortion, according to a report in The Hill.
But Smiley took a different position last week, saying in the interview she does not support the Texas law, which “went completely overboard.”
