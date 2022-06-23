Legends of our past and hopes for our future.
With a bunch of golf that helps make it all possible.
It’s all coming at the end of August.
The Parker Youth & Sports Foundation will host its 17th annual Sports Legends Banquet and High Hopes Golf Tournament on Aug. 26 and 27 at Apple Tree Golf Resort.
The festivities begin on Friday, Aug. 26, with the Sports Legends Banquet and program, which this year will honor four local sports luminaries in Dr. Dan Doornink, Bob Garretson Jr., Jim Scoggins and Paige Mackenzie.
A graduate of Wapato, Doornink starred for the Washington State football team, becoming a member of the Cougars Hall of Fame, and played seven seasons for the Seattle Seahawks.
Garretson did it all at Parker Faller Field, coaching the Yakima Valley College baseball team for 17 years and the Yakima Pepsi Beetles for 13 summers with two Senior Legion World Series titles.
Scoggins was a longtime sports editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic, a three-term Yakima School Board member and a co-founder of the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation.
Mackenzie, a graduate of Eisenhower, was a Pac-10 champion golfer at the University of Washington who played on the LPGA tour for 10 years and is now a Golf Channel analyst.
Tickets for the banquet and program, which includes dinner and a silent auction, are $50 and pre-registration is requested.
The High Hopes Golf Tournament, which raises funds for the PY&SF’s grant program, will be held Aug. 27 and starts at 1 p.m. The fee is $500 for a foursome or $130 per player. Included with the round of golf will be a golf shirt, raffle ticket, and barbecue lunch. Pre-registration is also requested.
Parker Youth recently handed out over $32,000 in grant awards to local teams and organizations, spanning October of 2021 and April of this year. Since the Foundation began in 2004, grant awards have surpassed $610,000.
Applications for awards are now being accepted for the 2022-23 grant year and can be obtained by calling the Foundation office at 509-496-9336.
For more information about the Sports Legends Banquet and High Hopes Golf Tournament, visit
