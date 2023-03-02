LAS VEGAS — Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game.
The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.
“I originally thought they were probably going to foul to send us to the line and when they didn’t, I knew we were going to have to run the clock down and just get one good look at the rim. I just knew I had to get it off fast and just shoot it,” said Leger-Walker, who finished with 15 points.
“But I just think that everything leading up to that moment was just so good from our team. In those moments it’s a big-time shot, but the plays we made before that, the runs that we had in that third quarter, and then taking that momentum into the fourth, that’s what really got us that win.”
Utah coach Lynne Roberts said there was never a consideration to foul Leger-Walker, and felt her team defended well.
“I trusted our defense — offense beats great defense,” Roberts said. “She hit the game-winning shot and kudos to her. I trust my team and we’ve got five people on the floor that can shoot the three out of a timeout. So I just thought we would have a good shot there.”
Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.
Utah was the highest-ranked team Washington State has ever defeated. It also marked just the third time since the inaugural tournament in 2002 that the seventh seed upset the No. 2 seed.
Utah (25-4) was led by Gianna Kneepkens, who scored 18 points. Pac 12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili added 11 points for the Utes.
After trailing by four at halftime, the Cougars outscored Utah 27-11 in the third quarter after erasing a two-point deficit by closing the period on a 14-0 run — ignited by four 3-pointers — and took a 53-41 lead into the final period.
Washington State hit 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the floor in the third, including 5 of 7 (71.4%) from 3-point range, while the normally high-scoring Utes struggled behind 36.4% shooting (4 of 11).
After opening the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Kneepkens, the Utes missed eight straight shots while the Cougars built a 14-point lead, 58-44, with 7:41 left in the game.
The Cougars limited Utah’s second-chance opportunities, with 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage. Washington State also outscored Utah with second-chance points, 11-4.
“I think we played a perfect defensive game against a great team and maybe it takes three times to really nail it down,” said Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge, whose Cougars lost both regular-season meetings with Utah. “But we guarded them, we gave ourselves a chance to win, and then we just had some really special players step up and give us a cushion with some big, big big-time 3-point shots.”
No. 6 Stanford 76, Oregon 65: At Las Vegas, Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford overcame a lot of early misses and beat Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
Stanford (28-4) made just three of 20 shots in the first quarter. Brink and the Cardinal found their rhythm after that and improved to 20-1 all-time in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Brink posted her 14th double-double of the season, Hannah Jump added 13 points and Talana Lepolo had 10. Haley Jones scored eight points on 3-of-15 shooting but had 13 rebounds.
No. 19 UCLA 73, No. 21 Arizona 59: At Las Vegas, Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and UCLA beat Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament.
UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season.
Londynn Jones made her only 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the third quarter to put UCLA ahead 47-35 and the Bruins led by double figures the rest of the way. Arizona only made two field goals in the third quarter — both in the opening three minutes.
No. 20 Colorado 62, Oregon St. 54: At Las Vegas, The Buffaloes rode a strong third quarter to a quarterfinal victory over the Beavers.
Tied at the half, Colorado outscored Oregon State 18-8 in the third frame.
Frida Formann scored 16 points to lead Colorado while Adlee Blacklock led Oregon State with 12.
