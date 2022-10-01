TUCSON, Ariz. — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20 on Saturday.
There were several offensive stars for Arizona, but it was a particularly good night for Dorian Singer, who made a pair of highlight-reel catches. The second — a fingertip catch in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown — gave the Wildcats a 19-7 lead.
Singer finished with nine catches for 163 yards.
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 yards of total offense.
It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs (0-5, 0-2), who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.
Colorado freshman Owen McCown completed 14 of 30 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.
No. 12 Utah 42
Oregon St. 16
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead Utah past Oregon State.
The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season.
Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.
Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.
