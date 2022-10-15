SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards, ran for three touchdowns and scampered up the middle for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in No. 20 Utah’s 43-42 victory over No. 7 Southern California on Saturday night.
Rising rushed a yard for a touchdown on fourth down to set up the deciding conversion.
Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns for Southern California (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12). Utah (5-2, 3-1) held the Trojans on their last-ditch drive, handing them their first loss as a record crowd of 53,609 shook Rice-Eccles Stadium and then flooded the field.
Colorado 20
California 13 (OT)
BOULDER, Colorado — J.T. Shrout threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime, powering Colorado to an upset of California in interim coach Mike Sanford’s debut.
Jack Plummer had Mason Starling wide open for the score on first-and-goal from the 10 on Cal’s ensuing possession but strong safety Trevor Woods arrived just after the pass and popped the ball loose.
When Plummer’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, the students stormed the field to celebrate Colorado’s first win of the season.
Stanford 16
Notre Dame 14
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown and Joshua Karty kicked three field goals as Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents.
The Cardinal (2-4), who blew a two-touchdown lead against Oregon State a week earlier, put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25-yard line with 1:04 left. It was Stanford’s first win against an FBS opponent since beating then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2, 2021.
It’s the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish (3-3). The Irish were beaten 26-21 by Marshall in the second game of the season, but had won three straight since.
Sacramento St. 52
E. Washington 28
CHENEY — Jake Dunniway threw for three touchdowns, running quarterback Asher O’Hara rushed for three more and Sacramento State rolled past Eastern Washington.
The Hornets (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) matched their 1991 mark for the best start in school history. Sacramento State, which joined Division I in 1993, has not trailed this season and is ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll.
Sacramento State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard O’Hara run, Brock Mather’s 22-yard interception return and a 37-yard pass from Dunniway to Cameron Skattebo.
The Eagles (1-5, 0-3) flew back with Gunner Talkington throwing two touchdown passes to Efton Chism III and a 15-yard run by Justice Jackson.
Both Sac State quarterbacks did their thing after that and the Hornets led 35-21 at the half and the Eagles never challenged.
Dunniway finished 9 of 14 for 113 yards with two interceptions. O’Hara was 4 for 5 and ran for 94 yards. The Hornets had 525 yards of offense, 385 on the ground, with Cameron Skattebo running for 201 and catching at TD pass.
Talkington threw for 370 yards with Chism finishing with 129 yards receiving on nine receptions.
All of the Eagles league losses have been to teams ranked in the top 10 and also has big losses to Oregon and Florida, both which have been ranked in the FCS at times this season.
