PASADENA, Calif. —
Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32.
The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.
Thompson-Robinson made sure that streak ended, passing for 299 yards and four TDs while also running for a score to lead the Bruins to their first 6-0 start since 2005, The fifth-year senior also became UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns.
“I definitely wanted this one. We all know the history between UCLA and Utah, the point differential has been crazy,” said Thompson-Robinson, who completed 18 of 23 passes. “So we knew the beast at hand coming in here, and I think my boys went out there and went to work.”
The Bruins also improved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly’s five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.
After Cameron Rising’s 9-yard keeper got the Utes within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson connected with Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown. That score with 11:17 remaining was the 76th touchdown pass of Thompson-Robinson’s career, passing Brett Hundley for the most in school history.
Thompson-Robinson’s only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III, who returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. It was the second straight week Phillips had a Pick Six and the fourth of his career.
Zach Charbonnet had a career-high 198 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the junior’s fourth 100-yard game of the season.
No. 12 Oregon 49
Arizona 22
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bo Nix threw for 265 yards and ran for three touchdowns, Noah Whittington added an early 55-yard touchdown run and Oregon rolled to a victory.
The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives starting midway through the first quarter, building a 49-13 lead by late in the third.
Oregon piled up 580 yards of total offense — including 306 yards on the ground — doing pretty much whatever it wanted against Arizona (3-3, 1-2).
Nix was a great on the ground for a second straight game, scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs before breaking free for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s over Stanford.
The Ducks have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia, scoring more than 40 points in every game. They built a 28-13 lead by halftime Saturday. Nix completed 13 of 14 passes for 187 yards as the offense racked up 346 total yards before the break.
Weber St. 45
E. Washington 21
OGDEN, Utah — Dontae McMillan ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Abraham Williams returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score for Weber State.
The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed and scored the final 24 points.
Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2), which was ranked No. 12 in the preseason FCS coaches poll, has lost four in a row following a 36-29 win over Tennessee State in the opener.
