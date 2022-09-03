CHENEY — Gunner Talkington’s fifth touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Efton Chism III with 2:39 to play, lifted FCS No. 12 Eastern Washington to a 36-29 win over Tennessee State in a lightning-delayed opening game on Saturday.
Talkington, a fifth-year senior in his first start after backing up All-American and Payton Award winner Eric Barriere, was 29 of 46 for 348 yards. He also ran nine times for a team-high 60 yards. Coming into the game he was 32-of-64 passing for 365 yards and five TDs in his career.
Tre Weed intercepted a long pass at the EWU 10 with 44 seconds to play to seal the game.
After an almost hour delay late in the third quarter, the Tigers scored 10-straight points to tie the game at 29. Talkington then took the Eagles on an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the win, throwing for the winner after his five-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a penalty.
Draylen Ellis, who threw for 257 yards and two scores, tied the game with a 4-yard run with 6:32 to play. Devon Starling ran for 207 yards and a score on 25 carries. Zack Dobson had five receptions for 132 yards with a 67-yard score on a shovel pass to open the scoring.
Both teams had 255 yards of offense in the first quarter when Tennessee State took a 19-15 lead. The final tally was 474 for Eastern, which lost a fumble early, and 547 for the Blue Raiders, who had three turnovers and 12 penalties.
No. 3 Georgia 49
No. 11 Oregon 3
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national championship.
Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener, the Bulldogs leading 42-3 and having thoroughly ruined the debut of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
After spending the last three years as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Lanning got a look at his former team from the opposing sideline in a game played before a predominantly red-clad crowd at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
Florida 29
No. 7 Utah 26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Richardson ran for three scores in his second career start, including a 2-yard scamper with 1:25 remaining, and Florida upset Utah to get the Billy Napier era off to a rousing start.
Richardson was the best player on the field most of the night. He really showed up down the stretch, although linebacker Amari Burney was the guy who sealed the victory for the Gators.
Burney intercepted Cam Rising’s second-down pass into the end zone with 17 seconds remaining. That set off a wild celebration that surely will last long into the night.
Richardson took a knee from there, and the Gators stormed the field to revel in their 33rd consecutive victory in home season openers.
No. 14 Southern Cal 66
Rice 14
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns, and coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure at Southern California got off to a roaring start with a victory over Rice.
Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth returned three of USC’s four interceptions for touchdowns. The Trojans scored more points in Riley’s debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton, who was fired last season before a powerhouse program sank to its worst record in 30 years.
With Williams going 19 for 22 while leading six consecutive scoring drives to open the game, USC had its highest-scoring performance since 2008, when the program still reigned near the top of college football under Pete Carroll.
UCLA 45
Bowling Green 17
PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores, Zach Charbonnet ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, and UCLA rallied for a victory over Bowling Green in the season opener for both teams.
The Bruins trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter before scoring 38 straight points to win their opener for the second straight year.
Thompson-Robinson completed 32 of 43 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns along with rushing for 87 yards and two scores. The fifth-year senior supplied an early highlight with a career-long 68-yard TD run during the first quarter to tie the game at seven.
Charbonnet posted his eighth 100-yard rushing game since transferring from Michigan last year. The Bruins rushed for 264 yards, improving to 16-4 when that has happened since Chip Kelly became coach in 2018.
Arizona 38
San Diego St. 20
SAN DIEGO — Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium.
The Aztecs (0-1) waited two years for their new stadium to be built next to where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood, and then were embarrassed by the Wildcats (1-0) on a 100-degree day.
Arizona avenged a 38-14 loss to SDSU in its home opener last year during a 1-11 season. De Laura, who transferred from Washington State, completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards. He was intercepted once. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, had eight catches for 152 yards.
The Wildcats sacked transfer Braxton Burmeister on the first play from scrimmage, forced SDSU to punt and then scored the stadium’s first points on Tyler Loop’s 25-yard field goal.
California 34
UC Davis 13
BERKELEY, Calif. — Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in his debut for California and Craig Woodson returned an interception for a score to lead California to a victory over UC Davis.
The Golden Bears (1-0) shook off a rough start on offense with minus-1 yard in the first quarter to improve to 11-0 all-time against the Aggies (0-1).
Plummer threw TD passes of 3 yards to Jeremiah Hunter and 8 yards Jaydn Ott in the second quarter, and a 14-yarder to Mavin Anderson in the fourth quarter of his first appearance since transferring from Purdue.
Woodson helped take control of the game when he intercepted Miles Hastings on the opening drive of the second half and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-7.
Stanford 41
Colgate 10
STANFORD, Calif. — Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wilson and Stanford routed FCS Colgate in a season opener for both teams.
E.J. Smith, the son of former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith, had career bests with 118 yards rushing and five catches while running for two touchdowns to help the Cardinal snap a seven-game losing streak that dated to last season.
Stanford is 10-2 in home openers and 9-3 in season openers under coach David Shaw. Colgate marked the second opponent and third game against an FCS team in Shaw’s 11-year tenure.
On Stanford’s first play from scrimmage, Smith took the handoff, cut left and raced into the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown. That tied Nathaniel Peat for the fifth-longest touchdown run in school history.
Oregon St. 34
Boise St. 17
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Chance Nolan passed for two touchdowns and Oregon State’s defense forced five turnovers in a season-opening victory over Boise State.
The Beavers, who are hoping to build on last season’s first bowl-game appearance since 2013, took control early behind their opportunistic defense and a few big plays offensively.
Oregon State snapped its six-game losing streak in season openers.
Boise State received a lift off the bench from backup quarterback Taylen Green, who replaced an ineffective Hank Bachmeier and sparked a second-half comeback.
