EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday.
The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
“I felt like I didn’t do anything different, just went out there and played the game, let it come to me,” Nix said. “At the end of the day I’m a point guard, with some great positions around me, great skill players. So my job is kind of easy: Knowing what to do with the ball, knowing who to give the ball to, and then letting those guys do their thing.”
Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks, mustering just 61 rushing yards.
“We just didn’t play as good as we should have starting off. Had a good first play, had some momentum, just didn’t finish the drive, and just kind of let things get out of hand offensively the next couple of drives,” Hall said.
No. 7 Southern Cal 45
Fresno St. 17
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards and Southern California beat Fresno State.
Williams completed 25 of 37 passes for the Trojans, who have scored at least 45 points in each of the first three games under Lincoln Riley. Dye had his second straight 100-yard game with 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a score.
It is the first time since 2018 that USC (3-0) has had a pair of running backs reach the century mark in a game.
The Bulldogs (1-2) suffered a bigger loss though than the game. Quarterback Jake Haener sustained a right leg injury during the third quarter and was carted off.
No. 14 Utah 35
San Diego St. 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Cam Rising threw for 224 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in three quarters to help No. 14 Utah rout San Diego State.
Rising is the first Utah quarterback since 2017 to pass for 200 or more yards in the first three games of the season. The Utes (2-1) forced a pair of turnovers and scored touchdowns following both takeaways.
San Diego State (1-2) lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister to an injury in the first quarter and never got on track offensively. The Aztecs failed to convert a third down until midway through the third quarter and did not surpass 100 total yards of offense until the final minute of the quarter.
UCLA 32
South Alabama 31
PASADENA, Calif. — Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama’s upset bid.
The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat a Power Five team, but were done in when a trick play went awry. The Jaguars tried a fake field goal with 2:52 remaining but Tanner McGee was sacked by Carl Jones Jr., giving the Bruins the ball at the 33.
UCLA drove 61 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Barr-Mira’s second field goal of the day.
Notre Dame 24
California 17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Drew Pyne passed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in his first career start and Notre Dame overcame numerous mistakes to beat California to give coach Marcus Freeman his first victory.
The Irish (1-2) outscored Cal (2-1) 10-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid becoming just the third Notre Dame squad to start a season 0-3.
It wasn’t over until the last play as officials overturned two plays that appeared to be game-clinching turnovers for the Irish, giving the Bears a last-second shot. On fourth-and-13 from the Notre Dame 35, Cal’s Jack Plummer threw the ball into the end zone. The ball bounced off several players and Bears receiver Jeremiah Hunter nearly pulled it in, but the ball landed on the grass.
Minnesota 49
Colorado 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Mo Ibrahim ran for three touchdowns, Tanner Morgan threw for three more and Minnesota’s defense stifled Colorado.
The Gophers’ offense, ranked first in FBS in total yards and seventh in points scored entering the week, racked up 500 yards, including 349 yards in a 35-point first half. The starters scored touchdowns on six of their eight drives. The Buffaloes’ offense managed 227 yards, 136 of which came in the fourth quarter with the Minnesota’s starters out.
It’s the first time in school history Colorado has lost its opening three games by 25 points or more.
Oregon St. 68
Montana St. 28
PORTLAND — Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a victory over Montana State at Providence Park.
Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.
