BERKELEY, Calif. —
Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California on Saturday for its seventh straight win.
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win.
Oregon hasn’t lost since a season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia, winning six of the seven games by at least 15 points.
The Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) lost their fourth straight game as their defense could do little to slow down Nix and the Ducks and the offense couldn’t keep up. Cal has lost 22 of its last 23 games against teams ranked in the top 10.
Nix threw for 412 yards and accounted for six touchdowns combined through the air or on the ground. The Ducks gained 586 yards for the game, the most against the Bears in six seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.
Jack Plummer threw for 214 yards and one TD for Cal.
No. 10 Southern Cal 45
Arizona 37
TUCSON, Ariz. — Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona.
The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah.
USC fought off some early missed opportunities — one caused by the officials — against Arizona, racking up 621 total yards to match its best start since 2008. The Trojans have won 10 straight against Arizona.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) nearly kept up with USC offensively, finishing with 543 total yards. Defensively, they struggled with missed tackles and allowed USC to convert 11 of 17 on third down.
Jayden de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona.
Arizona St. 42
Colorado 34
BOULDER, Colo. — Trenton Bourguet threw for 435 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to tight end Jalin Conyers, and Xazavian Valladay ran for three touchdowns as Arizona State racked up 557 total yards and held off a late push by Colorado.
The Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) scored a touchdown on each of their first two drives, going a combined 139 yards in 15 plays. Bourguet completed his first nine passes for 161 yards.
On its way to a 28-17 halftime lead, an Arizona State offense that entered the night averaging 353.6 yards had put up 327 while averaging 8.4 yards per play. It finished the game with 10 plays of at least 20 yards.
Despite allowing those gaudy offensive numbers, Colorado (1-7, 1-4) remained competitive for much of the first half. On a third-and-12 late in the second quarter, Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout found freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in stride for a 58-yard touchdown to get within 21-17. The Sun Devils, however, responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Valladay.
Big Sky
Portland St. 38
E. Washington 35
CHENEY — Dante Chachere ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third and Portland State raced to a big lead before holding off Eastern Washington.
The Vikings (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky), who finished with 628 yards of offense, raced to a 35-7 halftime lead by scoring on their first four drives and five of six. The Eagles (2-6, 1-4), who finished with 564 yards, rallied back with with four touchdowns on six drives after the break.
Chachere finished 17-of-22 passing for 201 yards and kept the ball 14 times for a career-high 141 yards rushing. Jobi Malary carried 19 times for 148 yards.
Gunner Talkington was 36-of-60 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns. Freddie Roberson had nine catches for 145 yards and a score.
