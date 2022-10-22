EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory on Saturday.
The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins, who have not won in Eugene since 2004. UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn’t defeated the Ducks since 2017.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, is a mobile threat who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21 of 28 passes against the Bruins. His favorite target on Saturday was Troy Franklin, who had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.
Stanford 15
Arizona St. 14
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind win.
Karty’s five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12).
Oregon St. 42
Colorado 9
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon State’s defense turned in another strong performance. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) have won three straight games.
E. Washington 17
Cal Poly 10
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Eastern Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.
Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) has won nine straight against Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4).
Talkington hit Freddie Roberson for 20-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 17-10 lead with 8:54 to play. Cal Poly’s final two drives ended near midfield with a fumble and an interception, respectively.
Justice Jackson had 91 yards rushing on 17 carries for Eastern Washington and Roberson finished with seven receptions for 64 yards. Efton Chism III added 57 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches.
