BOULDER, Colo. — Bo Nix and the Oregon offense found creative ways to score, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, as the eighth-ranked Ducks routed Colorado 49-10 on Saturday.
With the wind howling — 39 mph gusts — the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) breezed to their eighth straight win since a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the season opener.
The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass to open the scoring and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Even Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.
The Ducks are the first FBS team to have a receiving TD from an O-lineman, a receiving score from a QB and a rushing TD by a defensive player in the same game since at least 1996, according to research provided by Oregon.
Nix turned in another strong performance, completing 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two scores. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez tormented his former team with a pair of interceptions. Gonzalez earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention accolades last season for the Buffaloes before transferring.
No. 12 Utah 45
Arizona 20
SALT LAKE CITY — Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown and Utah had a season-high 306 yards rushing.
Cam Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence. Utah (No. 14 CFP, 7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles and recovered four.
Jayden de Laura had 159 yards passing and ran for a touchdown to lead Arizona (3-6, 1-5). The Wildcats totaled 387 yards but gained only 138 yards after halftime.
Utah took control of the game in the second quarter behind an imposing running attack. The Utes racked up 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the first half while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Three of the scores came in the second quarter.
Arizona got its only touchdown before halftime when Michael Wiley gained 57 yards on a jet sweep to set up De Laura’s 3-yard scoring run two plays later to tie the score 7-7.
Idaho 48
E. Washington 16
MOSCOW, Idaho — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington.
The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Hatten, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards, set a single-game record for receiving touchdowns with a 19-yard touchdown reception after Eastern had pulled within 21-10 on an 87-yard connection between Gunner Talkington and Nolan Ulm.
Talkington was 15 of 24 with a 75-yard scoring pass to Freddie Robertson but the Eagles (2-7, 1-5) only had nine first downs.
Idaho had 531 yards on offense, 308 on the ground.
