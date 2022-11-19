PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night.
Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.
Williams completed 32 of 43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.
No. 25 Oregon St. 31
Arizona St. 7
TEMPE, Ariz. — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in No. 25 Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972; they were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils going into the game.
The Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6) played their final home game of the season, falling to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20.
California 27
Stanford 20
BERKELEY, Calif. — Jackson Sirmon scored on a 37-yard return following a wild play with two fumbles and California rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Jack Plummer started the comeback with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young.
Then things really went crazy on the ensuing possession for Stanford (3-8, 1-8). Backup quarterback Ashton Daniels took a direct snap and ran to his left. He was stripped of the ball by Daniel Scott and Cal’s Jeremiah Earby recovered. But Daniels then knocked the ball loose from Earby for a second fumble on the play only to have Sirmon scoop it up and run in to give Cal a 20-17 lead with 9:54 to play.
Big Sky
E. Washington 45
N. Colorado 21
CHENEY — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak.
Visperas, in his first career start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 235 yards. Altahir finished with 23 carries for 153 yards rushing.
