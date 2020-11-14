TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern California had too many penalties, struggled in the red zone and found itself in a late hole for the second straight week.
The Trojans rallied to win a week ago and did it again with another pair of late scoring drives.
Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and No. 20 USC beat Arizona 34-30 on Saturday.
USC (2-0, 2-0 Pac-12) was outplayed by Arizona State last week before scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes of a 28-27 victory.
Kedon Slovis hit Erik Krommenhoek on a 6-yard touchdown, but Arizona (0-1, 0-1) marched quickly down the field for a 6-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gunnell to Stanley Berryhill III with 1:35 left.
Slovis, off target early, completed four straight passes for 68 yards, and Malepeai capped the 75-yard drive by carrying several Arizona defenders with him into the end zone.
Colorado 35, Stanford 32: At Stanford, Calif., Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Jarek Broussard had another strong day rushing, and Colorado held on to beat Stanford.
Dimitri Stanley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score as Colorado remained unbeaten under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.
Noyer, a fifth-year senior who nearly transferred after playing safety last season, threw an interception on his fourth pass of the afternoon then settled in to complete 15 of 24 attempts for 255 yards. Noyer scored on a 7-yard option keeper midway through the second quarter then led the Buffaloes on three scoring drives coming out of halftime.