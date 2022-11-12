CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory Saturday night over California.
Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries.
Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers’ starting quarterback.
A week after scoring 35 points in a loss at USC, the Bears (3-7, 1-6 conference) were limited to 156 total yards and didn’t score an offensive touchdown.
Big Sky
Montana 63
E. Washington 7
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nick Ostmo ran for three touchdowns and Lucas Johnson passed for two, one to Ostmo, and Montana routed Eastern Washington.
Ostmo had 11 carries for 146 yards and scored on runs of 80, 2 and 23 yards. Johnson opened the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ostmo and also found Keelan White for a 5-yard score. Johnson was 10 of 16 for 200 yards.
Eastern Washington (2-8, 1-6) punted nine times, went 3 of 16 on third down and finished with 310 yards. Backup Kekoa Visperas threw a touchdown pass to Blake Gobel for the Eagles in the third quarter.
