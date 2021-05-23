The Yakima food scene is known for a few things.
There’s local- ingredient-driven fine dining (Crafted, 22 N. First St.; Cowiche Canyon Kitchen, 202 E. Yakima Ave.; Il Grasso, 73 Knight Hill Road in Zillah), street-level tacos (Tacos El Rey, 1218 S. Sixth St.; Taqueria Los Primos, 404 N. First St.; Tacos Don Chayo, 2810 W. Washington Ave; 5 Salsas Food Truck, 102 N. Naches Ave.), restaurant-quality gas-station takeout (Indian food and pupusas at Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; breakfast burritos at Smitty’s Log Cabin Cafe and Conoco station, 3508 Fruitvale Blvd.; teriyaki bowls at Flightline Convenience Center, 2805 W. Washington Ave.) and Mexican bakeries or panaderias (Panaderia Delicias, 2301 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; Viera’s Bakery, 516 W. Lincoln Ave.; La Morenita Bakery, 117 E. Walnut St.) to name a few.
But the most fun — or at least the most Instagram and TikTok worthy — Yakima specialty is the over-the-top, lily-gilding, indulgent-for-the-sake-of-indulgence stuff you can get without even leaving your car. It’s the baroque drive-thru beverages from places like Panaderia El Solecito, 303 W. Pine St., and Sip on 1st, 615 S. First St., where energy drinks are served without lids to accommodate the explosion of fruit skewers and candy and sugared rims emanating from each of them. It’s the paper-plate sized burgers at Miner’s Drive-In, 2415 S. First St., and a half-dozen other similarly immoderate old-school burger joints. And it’s the soft serve ice cream at Ron’s Tacos and Burgers, 1529 W. Lincoln Ave., where a small is large and a large can affect the tides.
What follows is a guide to these places and their mad-scientist takes on food and drink. Be advised, we recommend limiting yourself to one per day. Even indulgence has its limits.
Energy drinks as visual art
Over the past decade coffee shops throughout the Northwest have started a trend toward mixed, flavored energy drinks — Red Bull gussied up with fresh fruit and syrups and served over ice, for instance. In the Yakima Valley the trend has gone far beyond that. You can get mixed energy drinks here served in fishbowls or oversized lightbulbs, garnished with hot Cheetos or cotton candy (or the occasional stuffed-animal toy). They’re tasty, sure, but that’s almost secondary to their visual effect.
At the vanguard of that movement are a pair of businesses, Sip on 1st Espresso and Panaderia El Solecito.
About Sip on 1st: Opened by Yarithza Aguilar in 2017 as Sip on Summit (because it was originally on Summitview Avenue not First Street), Sip on 1st is nominally a coffee shop. But it’s really more of a laboratory for day-glo beverage innovation. Sip on 1st didn’t invent the mixed energy drink or even the artfully appointed variety of them, but it elevated the concept to its current above-the-rim level.
About Panaderia El Solecito: Founded in 2008 by Paulino Suarez and his family, this hole in the wall in downtown Yakima was until recently primarily known as a reliably good bakery. Then the Suarez’ kids got their dad to add coffee and Red Bull drinks to the menu. Then they started making them exceptionally beautiful and intricate and, frankly, huge. What followed was a social media firestorm that produced millions of TikTok views and brought in customers from hundreds of miles away.
Yakima burger culture
Every city in the county has hamburger places. Yakima’s particular niche is the drive-in burger place with giant, handmade burgers. Miner’s, near the Valley Mall, is the most celebrated of them all, with a history dating to 1948. It’s a favorite for visitors for a few reasons — real milkshakes, an expansive menu, a down-home sensibility — but the main one is the sheer size of its burgers. They’re not super-thick, but they’re two-handers anyway, with beef practically pouring over the sides of the buns.
If Miner’s has a rival for the Yakima’s Favorite Burger title, it’s Stop n Go Drive In, 2820 Fruitvale Blvd. Like Miner’s it opened all the way back in 1948 and is known for its real shakes and hearty burgers. Destroyed by fire in 2019, the restaurant vowed to reopen and did back in February 2020. Its devoted fans were relieved. In fact, a sure way to engender debate among Yakima natives is to tell them you prefer one over the other. Then you just stand back and let them fight it out.
Giant ice cream cones
Ron’s Taco’s & Burgers is another Yakima institution that’s been keeping bellies full for decades. In fact, it could have been listed alongside the other stalwart burger joints on the strength of its deliciously greasy, overstuffed burgers. But the thing to get at Ron’s is neither of its namesake savory dishes; it’s the ice cream.
And that’s not just because it’s good (though it is), it’s because soft-serve from Ron’s is virtually a meal in itself. You can get it in any number of insane and medically inadvisable sundaes, but the purest way to enjoy Ron’s is with a simple soft-serve cone. I always tell people to order the small. If you order the large, you will not be able to finish it before it melts all over your car.